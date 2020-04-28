iPad Pro 12.9-inch now $200 off in epic tablet deal

Although it may be showing its age, the 2018 iPad Pro is still one of the best tablets for the money. Its powerful A12X Bionic chip puts most Intel Core-powered laptops to shame.

For a limited time, you can get the 3rd generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $799 at B&H. That's $200 off its regular price of $999 and the lowest price we've ever seen for this Apple tablet.

This is the best iPad deal to jump on if you're looking for the cheapest iPad Pro you can get.

If you prefer a smaller display, B&H also offers the late 2018 iPad Pro 11-inch tablet for $799 ($150 off).

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (2018): was $999 now $799 at B&H

The 3rd Gen iPad Pro 12.9-inch tablet is amazingly powerful, outperforming laptops with Core i7 processors while offering a thin, light, full-screen design. At $200 off, it's one the best Apple deals out there right now. View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 11" 256GB: was $949 now $799 at B&H

The 2018 11-inch iPad Pro features a gorgeous, bright Liquid Retina display and a superfast A12X processor that gives some laptops a run for their money. This Apple deal takes $150 off the 256GB model. View Deal

Apple's iPad Pro is the quintessential tablet for power users and creative pros.

The iPad Pro in this deal packs a 12.9-inch multi-touch (2732 x 2048) Liquid Retina display, Apple's A12X Bionic CPU, and 64GB of storage.

In our iPad Pro 2018 12.9-inch review , we loved the tablet's immersive, full-screen display, incredible A12X Bionic speed, and super-long battery life. Our biggest gripe with the iPad Pro is the short power cable. We gave it an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award for its incredible laptop-rivaling performance.

At 11 x 8.4 x 0.2 inches and 1.39 pounds, the 2018 iPad Pro is identical in size, but slightly lighter than the iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2020 (11 x 8.4 x 0.2 inches, 1.41 pounds).

We were blown away by the loudness and clarity of the iPad Pro's four-speaker audio system. The iPad Pro also includes five microphones, which come in handy for FaceTime calls and Siri queries.

In our lab, the iPad Pro 12.9-inch turned in a multi-core score of 17,995 on Geekbench 4, which measures overall performance. By comparison, it wiped the floor with the Core i7-powered Dell XPS 13 (14,180). And on our Laptop Mag Battery Test , the iPad Pro 12.9-inch lasted a whopping 13 hours and 14 minutes.

At $200 off, the iPad Pro 12.9-inch tablet is a smart choice if you don't want to shell out $999 on 2020 iPad Pro 12.9.