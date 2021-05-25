iOS 14.6 is here with new features — how to download it

The new iOS 14.6 is here. It's not as jam-packed with new, exciting features as April's iOS 14.5 update, but iPhone users will get some much-needed enhancements, including AirTag improvements, Apple Card Family Support, Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and more.

Apple announced its plan to implement these new features during its virtual Spring Loaded event on April 20. As promised, the Cupertino-based tech giant is rolling them out with iOS 14.6. We'll show you how to download it, but first, let's dive into all the perks this update offers.

iOS 14.6: All the new features

One of the most eye-catching features of iOS 14.6 is support for Apple Card Family. "Apple Card can now be used by anyone in your family over the age of 13," Tim Cook said at the Spring Loaded event. Cook explained that Apple Card Family adds optional spending limits and controls for kids.

iOS 14.6: Apple Card Family (Image credit: Future)

Apple Card can be shared with up to five people, allowing the cardholder to track expenses and build credit with members in their Family Sharing group.

The iOS 14.6 update also comes with what Cook says is the biggest change to the Apple Podcasts since its debut: subscriptions.

iOS 14.6: Apple Podcasts Subscriptions (Image credit: Apple)

The Apple Podcasts Subscriptions platform offers users a paid membership to their favorite shows, which unlocks bonus features such as exclusive, subscriber-only episodes and ad-free content. The new iOS 14.6 update will also come with a redesigned Apple Podcasts app. The makeover will introduce "channels," which will make it easier for users to find new shows within their topics of interest.

AirTags and Find My got some love with the iOS 14.6 update, too.

iOS 14.6: AirTags (Image credit: Apple)

If you lose an AirTag — or any other item connected to the Find My app — you can turn on "Lost Mode." This means that a message with your phone number will show up on the device, and hopefully, someone will find it, call you, and figure out a way to return it. Now, with iOS 14.6, you can now set up an email address instead of a phone number.

On top of that, Apple enhanced an accessibility feature. Thanks to iOS 14.6, voice-control users can now unlock their iPhone for the first time after a restart only using their voice. The Cupertino-based tech giant also fixed a host of bugs and security issues you can find here.

How to download iOS 14.6

You should receive a prompt that iOS 14.6 is now available, but if you'd like to download it manually, you can do it via the Settings app. Navigate to Settings > General > Software Update.

You will receive a set of prompts to download and complete the installation. Follow them, and when your iPhone reboots, it should be running the new-and-improved iOS 14.

We're expecting Apple to unveil iOS 15 at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. Check out our oft-updated iOS 15 rumor hub to get the scoop on all the features we anticipate for the upcoming major update.