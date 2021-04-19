How to watch Apple event on April 20: 'Spring Loaded' livestream

"How do I watch Apple's April 2021 event?" is the one question many Apple fans are asking as the 'Spring Loaded' livestream looms around the corner. The anticipated event is set for Tuesday, April 20, and the tech sphere is buzzing about what new products the Cupertino-based tech giant will announce this year.

Apple insiders suspect that the Spring Loaded event will mainly focus on significant changes to the 11-inch and 12.5-inch iPad Pro models, as well as a few other surprises and goodies.

How to watch the Apple April 2021 event: Spring Loaded livestream

You can watch Apple's April 2021 event on Apple's events website here, which lets users watch Spring Loaded from any device with a web browser, including iPhones, iPads, Androids, PCs, Macs and more.

You can also watch the event live on Apple's YouTube channel. The stream can be accessed on any platform that features the YouTube app, including smart TVs, consoles, tablets and phones.

Thirdly, you can also use the Apple TV app to tune into the MacBook maker's livestream, which can be accessed via iPhones, iPads, Macs, some smart TVs, and of course, Apple TV.

Apple Event (Image credit: Apple)

You can visit www.apple.com/apple-events/ to add Spring Loaded to your event calendar so you don't forget to watch Apple's big event. You can also get a notification for the event from YouTube by clicking on the "Set Reminder" button featured on Apple's official YouTube channel.

When is the Apple April 2021 Spring Loaded event?

Apple's Spring Loaded event is set for Tuesday, April 20 at 10 a.m. PDT/1 a.m. EDT. For viewers located in the US central time zone, the livestream will launch at noon. UK viewers will have the chance to enjoy Spring Loaded as the day starts to wind down at 6 p.m. BST.

What products will be announced at the Spring Loaded event?

Apple is known for being tight-lipped about its product announcements, but unfortunately for the Cupertino-based tech giant, there are some leaks in its roof. Apple insiders spilled some secrets over the past few months, so we have a pretty good idea of what Apple has up its sleeves.

Rumors have been flying about Apple's plan to reveal refreshed iPad Pros at Spring Loaded. As we reported last week, the April Apple event will reportedly reveal two iPad Pro models (11-inch and 12.5-inch) with a brand-spankin' new A14X chipset, mini-LED displays, dimming capabilities and more.

There's also talk that Apple will unveil the long-rumored AirTags, an updated Apple Pencil and new colorful iMac models. On top of that, Vox's Peter Kafka spilled the tea that the Spring Loaded event will reveal a new podcast subscription service.

While we are here: Pretty sure Apple is prepping its own podcast plan - a paid subscription service - on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/w12tWqg0yoApril 18, 2021 See more

This aligns with MacRumor's speculation that Apple will introduce a new paid podcast subscription option — a conclusion it made after perusing through iOS 14.5 beta.

For an in-depth look at what Apple will spring upon us this Tuesday, check out our detailed report on what you can expect during the Spring Loaded livestream.