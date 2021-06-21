Hurry! The Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 gaming laptop is over $250 off

Prime Day 2021 kicks off with a fantastic offer on this monster of a gaming laptop, sporting a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super, an Intel Core i7 processor, and a 240Hz display. Competitive gamers, this one is for you.



At over $250 off, the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 gaming laptop is on sale for $1,739.99. the discount brings the laptop well below the $2,000 mark, so if you're are a beastly gaming machine, the ROG Strix Scar 15 will suit you well.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 deal

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15: was $2,000 now $1,739.99 @ Amazon

This nifty gaming laptop deal shaves $261 off the stylish Asus ROG Strix Scar 15. Expect a wicked fast 240Hz (3ms) 15.6-inch FHD IPS display panel, Intel Core i7-10875H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, and Per-Key RGB for all the colors. View Deal

Asus' ROG Strix Scar 15 is a great option for aspiring e-sports gamers thanks to its 240Hz display, comfortable keyboard and incredible performance. In fact, it's been specifically designed for e-sports competitors.



Under the hood is a beastly Intel Core i7-10875H CPU and the capable Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super GPU, a combo that will let you play the latest AAA games at high frame rates even at Ultra graphics settings. You'll find it has a gorgeous display with loads of RGB lighting and an excellent keyboard that will give you an edge whether you're in an FPS firefight or drifting corners in a racing game.



