Hurry! Save up to $420 on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for Prime Day day 2

Prime Day 2023 Day 2 offers some amazing Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deals. Today, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (512GB) for $979 at Amazon. It typically retails for $1,399, so that's a whopping $420 in savings. It's the lowest price we've seen for this Unlocked Galaxy S23 Ultra with no-trade in.

Amazon also offers the 256GB model Galaxy S23 Ultra for $849 ($350 off). Bear in mind, the Galaxy S23 Ultra doesn't have a microSD slot. We recommend investing in an accessory like the Ugreen USB-C microSD card reader for $10.

Save $420 on the 512GB model Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.The Galaxy S23 Ultra features an embedded S Pen, 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB RAM, Adreno 740 graphics and 512GB of storage. Its rear camera includes: 200MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP tele 3X optical zoom with 10MP tele 10X optical zoom and 100X space zoom.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra is not just for Android users. It's also a great option if you're switching from an iPhone. The phone in this deal packs a 6.8-inch, (2340 x 1080) Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Adreno 740 graphics, and 512GB of storage. Powering the device's 5,000mAh battery with Super Fast Charging 2.0 which lets you quickly juice up your phone when you're in a pinch.

In our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review we loved its bright, vivid display and game-changing Qualcomm 8 Gen 2 processor. The phone's advanced camera and seamless integration with other mobile Samsung devices impressed us. We loved the Galaxy S23 Ultra so much that we gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is at the top of the totem pole in the category of Android phones. It's a solid buy if you're looking for a powerful big screen phone that includes its own stylus.

