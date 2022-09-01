Hurry! Labor Day laptop sale knocks 50% off this Dell Vostro

Dell's Vostro laptops cram powerful performance into a sleek, minimalist, portable form factor. During Dell's Labor Day sale, save up to 50% on select configurations.

Currently, the 11th Gen Intel Core i3 Dell Vostro 3510 Laptop is just $469 (opens in new tab). It typically sells for $927, so that's $458 off its normal price which is about 50% off. This is one of the best cheap end of summer laptop deals going on this week.

Save 50% on the Dell Vostro 3510 laptop in Dell's Labor Day sale. It packs powerful performance into a premium and stylish chassis. This laptop has a 15.6-inch 1080p display, 1.7-GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. This is one of the best cheap but good laptop deals you can get.

Dell's Vostro series notebooks offer fast boot times and superior security. This laptop has a 15.6-inch 1080p display, 1.7-GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

If you have more room in your budget, you can get the Intel Core i7 Dell Vostro 5410 14-inch Laptop for $799 (opens in new tab) ($771 off).

We didn't test it ourselves, however, Vostro 3510 reviews at Dell rate it 4/5 stars. Customer feedback highlights the laptop's speed, smooth performance, attractive design and quality construction. Vostro owners praise its easy setup and great display. Much like the Dell XPS 15, the Vostro balances sleek design and performance. Its carbon black finish gives it a premium, minimalist appeal of its own.

Dell Mobile Connect's seamless wireless device pairing is one of the highlights of Vostro 3000 series laptops. This makes it easy to transfer files between your PC and Android or iPhone without fussing with cables.

Engineers outfitted the Vostro 3510 with a nice array of connectivity options. It includes: 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, 1 x USB 3.2 Type-C port, 1x HDMI port, and a DisplayPort alt/mode/Power port. There's also a microSD slot, headphone/micro combo jack, Ethernet RJ-45, and wedge-shaped lock slot on board.

For a 15-inch laptop, the Vostro 3510 is among the more portable 15-inch laptops out there. At 3.7 pounds and 0.7-inches thin, it's on par with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme and Acer Chromebook 715 (3.8 pounds, 0.7-inches). It's lighter than its sibling, the Dell XPS 15 (4.3 pounds, 0.7-inches thin).

At half off its usual price, the Dell Vostro 3510 is an absolute steal.

