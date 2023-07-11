Hurry! Amazon knocks $300 off the Asus ROG Strix G16 for Prime Day

Prime Day is here and it's not going anywhere until we submit to the clutches of capitalism, or don't, but regardless, you can find some of the best Prime Day laptop deals right here, including one for the Asus ROG Strix G16 at $300 off.

You can find the Asus ROG Strix G16 with an RTX 4070 for $1699 @ Amazon.

Asus ROG Strix G16 RTX 4070: $1,999 $1,699 @ Amazon

Save $300 on the Asus ROG Strix G16 with this stellar gaming laptop deal. This laptop packs a 16-inch, 1920 x 1200-pixel display, an Intel Core i9-13980HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. The Strix lasted 8 hours and 49 minutes on our battery test.

In my Asus ROG Strix G16 (G614J) review, I was impressed by the keyboard, speakers, performance, and long battery life. Those some of the key pillars that make a great gaming laptop.

However, I was disappointed by the dim and dull display. The Asus ROG Strix G16 covered 75.9% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and emitted 279 nits of brightness. That's not what I'd consider premium, but for the discounted price, I could look the other way.

When we're talking about performance, the Strix G16 averaged 98 fps on the Far Cry 6 benchmark (Ultra, 1080p) and 100 fps on the Borderlands 3 benchmark (Badass, 1080p). It's more than ready for modern gaming.

To top that all off, the Strix lasted 8 hours and 49 minutes on the Laptop Mag battery test. This gaming laptop is ready for you, as long as you can overlook some of its flaws.