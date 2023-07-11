Hurry! Amazon knocks $300 off the Asus ROG Strix G16 for Prime Day

By Rami Tabari
published

Steal this powerful gaming laptop for just $1699!

Asus ROG Strix G16 deal
Prime Day is here and it's not going anywhere until we submit to the clutches of capitalism, or don't, but regardless, you can find some of the best Prime Day laptop deals right here, including one for the Asus ROG Strix G16 at $300 off.

You can find the Asus ROG Strix G16 with an RTX 4070 for $1699 @ Amazon.

Asus ROG Strix G16 RTX 4070: $1,999

Asus ROG Strix G16 RTX 4070: $1,999 $1,699 @ Amazon
Save $300 on the Asus ROG Strix G16 with this stellar gaming laptop deal. This laptop packs a 16-inch, 1920 x 1200-pixel display, an Intel Core i9-13980HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. The Strix lasted 8 hours and 49 minutes on our battery test.

View Deal

In my Asus ROG Strix G16 (G614J) review, I was impressed by the keyboard, speakers, performance, and long battery life. Those some of the key pillars that make a great gaming laptop.

However, I was disappointed by the dim and dull display. The Asus ROG Strix G16 covered 75.9% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and emitted 279 nits of brightness. That's not what I'd consider premium, but for the discounted price, I could look the other way.

When we're talking about performance, the Strix G16 averaged 98 fps on the Far Cry 6 benchmark (Ultra, 1080p) and 100 fps on the Borderlands 3 benchmark (Badass, 1080p). It's more than ready for modern gaming.

To top that all off,  the Strix lasted 8 hours and 49 minutes on the Laptop Mag battery test. This gaming laptop is ready for you, as long as you can overlook some of its flaws.

Rami Tabari
Rami Tabari
Editor

Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.