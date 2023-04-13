Huge Lenovo deal sees $1,000+ saving on ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptops

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 9) is one of our most highly rated laptops to date, receiving an outstanding five stars from our review and an Editor's choice award. Lenovo's previous-gen revision of this fantastic laptop, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 (opens in new tab) is equally as laudable and can be yours today for just $1,877 during Lenovo's Spring sale.



Multiple configurations are available, though the model we've highlighted is normally $3,129, meaning you net an enormous saving of $1,251 off of the best business laptops we've reviewed to date.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10: $3,129 $1,877 @ Lenovo

Save $1,252 on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 via coupon, "THINKAPR". One of the best business laptops on the market, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is powered by a performance-focused 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of dedicated memory, 512GB of SSD storage, and is outfitted with a 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS display featuring low blue light and anti-glare provisions for greater comfort over prolonged use.

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon didn't earn a glowing review from us without cause. As one of the best ThinkPad notebooks you can buy today, the X1 Carbon is the ideal business laptop solution for the office, home, and everywhere in-between.



Our highlighted deal features an X1 Carbon with an Intel Core i7-1260P processor and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, providing a sizable level of performance to take on even the most demanding of workloads. You'll be able to juggle dozens of browser tabs while multitasking without a hitch, with all of your data safe and rapidly accessible thanks to a speedy 512GB M.2 Solid State Drive.



As with any good business laptop there are a great many security features also available. Keep your sensitive files locked up tight with a built in fingerprint scanner and facial recognition software and feel safe wherever you go thanks to a Kensington lock slot and Now Tile support that lets you track your device from a smartphone, even while powered off.



The X1 Carbon's selection of USB-C Thunderbolt 4, USB-A 3.2, and HDMI 2.0b ports allow you to connect to external displays, projectors, storage, or peripherals with ease, making it an ideal companion for your on-the-go business needs.