Huge Apple Watch Nike Series 5 deal slashes $130 off

We’re big fans of the Apple Watch here at Laptop Mag HQ, for its seamless iOS integration and quality-of-life features, from its in depth health implementation to contactless payments and even international emergency calling.

It really is a gadget that’s looking out for you on your wrist, which is now even better at Best Buy. Why? Because you can get an Apple Watch Nike Series 5 for just $299. That’s a massive $130 off the list price!

Apple Watch Nike Series 5: was $429, now $299 @ Best Buy

This 44mm model of the Apple Watch Nike Series 5 in white comes with an always-on retina display and everything you need for accurate activity tracking, from the built-in ECG, electrical and optical heart sensors and GPS, to the accelerometer and gyroscope. Plus, with water resistance up to 50 meters and an 18-hour battery life, this will keep up with your active lifestyle!View Deal

While we have not reviewed this specific model of Apple Watch, our friends over at TechRadar have and a couple of people on our team (and my partner) swear by them.

Of course, the tech in this 44mm model is impressive — the always-on retina display with force touch, a 64-bit S5 processor with W3 wireless chip, optical heart sensor, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, compass and GPS. Plus, all the durability and endurance that you would need from a fitness-focussed device, such as 50 meter water resistance, the perforated Nike sport band for comfort and an 18-hour battery life.

However, as is the case with Apple products, the specs aren’t necessarily the primary focus here, the experience is. At a time like now, it can feel next to impossible to get yourself out of bed in the morning, let alone go outside and get your 10,000 steps in. It sounds silly to say a gadget can help with that, but nothing has been quite as inspiring in getting me out the door than the drive to fill those rings.

So, if you're looking to get active with a great smartwatch that seamlessly pairs to your iPhone, there's no better choice right now with as much bang for your buck as getting this Nike Series 5 for $299.