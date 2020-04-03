HP's best business laptop is now $330 off in Microsoft laptop deal

April is shaping up to be an excellent month for bargain shoppers. Microsoft is celebrating the new month with a huge Spring Savings sale on the industry's best laptops.

As part of the sale, you can get the HP Elitebook 840 G6 for $899 at Microsoft. That's $330 off its $1,229 list price. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this Window 10 Pro laptop.

It's also one of the best laptop deals we've seen all season.

The HP Elitebook 840 G6 is one of the brand's best business laptops. This sleek and classy machine has just about everything you could want in a work notebook.

It packs a 14-inch 1080p display, a Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Although we didn't review this newer model, in our HP Elitebook 840 G5 review, we liked its classy design, awesome keyboard and solid battery life. We awarded the laptop an Editor's Choice award for its overall design and performance.

The newer HP Elitebook has a similarly gorgeous design as its predecessor. With its 8th Gen Core i5 CPU and Window 10 Pro, it packs plenty of power to tackle even your most demanding productivity tasks.

Now $330 off, it's a solid choice if you're in the market for the best all-around business laptop under $1,000.

And if you're looking for a cheap entry-level gaming machine, Microsoft also offers the Lenovo Ideapad SL340 for $899 ($100 off). It packs a 15.6-inch, 1080p display, a Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and GTX 1650 graphics.

Microsoft's Springs Savings sale ends April 13, but don't hesitate to take advantage of these generous deals.

