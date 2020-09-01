HP unleashes a new line of ZBook laptops — they're fast and furious

DreamWorks, NASA and Tesla all have powerful desktops from HP's Z portfolio. HP's ultimate wish is to create a small laptop that can encapsulate the desktop performance that these three titans love — this is where HP's new line of ZBooks comes in.

HP is poised to unleash a trio of fast-and-furious laptops — the ZBook Power G7, the ZBook Fury 15 G7 and the ZBook Fury 17 G7 — that reflect the company's large strides toward developing a desktop-replacement laptop. HP's aim to condense its desktops into a smaller form factor should appeal to many mobile power-user professionals.

The HP ZBook Power G7

The ZBook Power G7 is the successor of the ZBook 15v workstation. HP re-engineered the ZBook Power G7 chassis to shrink its overall form factor; it's now 11% thinner and 9% lighter than its predecessor.

HP ZBook Power G7 (Image credit: HP)

With the ZBook Power G7, users can enjoy up to Nvidia Quadro T2000 graphics — an upgrade from the ZBook 15v's Nvidia Quadro P620 graphics. According to HP, the new GPU will allow users to blitz through 3D workloads. The ZBook Power G7 will also feature Intel Xeon and Core i9 processors, 64GB of RAM and dual 2TB SSDs.

The ZBook Power G7 sports a new aluminum chassis rated for MIL-STD durability, so it should be able to endure drops and shocks.

The HP ZBook Fury 15 G7

The new ZBook Fury 15 G7 is where HP's desktop-replacement aspirations come into play. The fittingly named Fury 15 G7 caters to the high-end power user who is tired of being confined to their desktop computer all day. According to HP, the ZBook Fury 15 G7 is a performance beast that can manage taxing workloads while juggling other demanding applications in the background.

(Image credit: HP)

"You can now visualize data or render CAD while you attend a Zoom call with simultaneous, unthrottled performance from the latest Intel CPUs and Nvidia Quadro RTX CPUs," HP said about the Fury 15 G7.

The Fury 15 G7 can be configured with up to an Nvidia RTX 5000 GPU, up to 128GB of RAM and up to 10TB of storage. The display is also configurable with up to a 100% DCI-P3 panel, which harnesses the power of bright hues and impressive contrast ratios.

HP claimed that the Fury 15 G7 can render data almost four times faster than the 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro. And for those who have an affinity for virtual reality, the Fury 15 G7 is a VR-ready laptop with a mini-display port that can handle your favorite head-mounted display.

HP ZBook Fury 15 G7 (Image credit: HP Zbook Fury)

The Fury 15 G7 is also 12% smaller than the ZBook 15 G6 — its predecessor. According to HP, as a result of tweaking the graphics controller, the Fury 15 G7 offers a battery runtime that is 2.5 times longer than the ZBook 15 G6.

For those who want larger screen real estate, HP recommends the ZBook Fury 17 G7, which provides users with a more immersive display.

(Image credit: HP)

All three ZBooks come with a free 90-day trial of ZCentral Remote Boost, which allows users to remotely connect lower-powered devices to more powerful workstations. Photo editors, for example, can use ZCentral Remote Boost to access their graphics-intensive workstation programs from almost any device.

The new ZBook Fury line is slated to hit store shelves on September 14. HP aims to launch the ZBook Power G7 on October 5.