HP Spectre x360 4K now $300 in huge 2-in-1 laptop deal

Ranking the best 2-in-1 laptops out there? You’ll see the HP Spectre x360 high up on any list for its premium design, gorgeous screen and serious performance.

And now, to make it even better, Best Buy has chopped $300 off the list price. That means you can pick up a 15-inch x360 with a 4K display, Intel Core i7 and GTX 1650Ti graphics for just $1,699.99 .

HP Spectre x360 15-inch: was $1,999.99 now $1,699.99 @ Best Buy

This fully-loaded Spectre x360 hides a whole lot of power under that seriously premium convertible design. It all starts with that razor-sharp, vivid 4K touchscreen display up top, continues with a speedy blend of Intel Core i7 and 16GB DDR4 RAM, a GTX 1650Ti dedicated GPU for visuals, and a 1TB M.2 SSD for plenty of storage.View Deal

We were stunned when something this sleek and stylish came from the likes of HP, as you can read in our HP Spectre x360 review . Every angle stands out making this strikingly gorgeous and elegant, sure to be a head-turner when you use it in a cafe or at meetings.

But just as important as its looks are its speeds, no matter what you throw at it. This HP Spectre delivers handily with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H CPU and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti GPU, keeping even the more graphically intense workloads flowing smoothly on that mesmerizing 4K AMOLED touchscreen display.

Multitasking is handled with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and you can stuff this full of large projects and apps, which will load fast on the 1TB M.2 SSD.

For those who want to make a statement with their daily workhorse, which has the versatility to be a machine for both work and play (thanks to the 360-degree hinge), the HP Spectre x360 is a no-brainer.