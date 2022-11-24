HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 with 12th Gen Intel drops to $899 in huge Black Friday deal — save $350!

As more Black Friday 2022 deals start piling in, we're seeing incredible price drops on the best laptops around. Now, the HP Spectre x360 13.5-inch is down to $899 (opens in new tab) — making it one of the best Black Friday laptop deals around.



Save $350 on the versatile HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop. It packs a 13.5-inch (1920 x 1280) touchscreen, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Evo platform CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 8GB of RAM. HP's Spectre x360 lineup make for the best 2-in-1 laptops for good reason, and to grab one for under $900 is a deal worth checking out.

The HP Spectre x360 13.5-inch in this deal has plenty to offer, especially at its sub-$1,000 price. With a 12th Gen Intel Evo Core i5-1235U CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 8GB of RAM, this laptop will be able to handle intensive multi-tasking. Plus, for storing important files, it houses a speedy 512GB SSD. The 360-degree hinge is versatile and lets you employ pen and touch inputs for sketching and taking notes. Plus, since it's based on the Intel Evo platform, you can expect high standards regarding battery life, performance, weight, and more.



In our HP Spectre x360 13.5-inch review, we praised its elegant, sturdy design, excellent performance, and all-day battery life. That's partly thanks to the latest 12th Gen Intel CPU it boasts. But you can also expect a 14-inch WUXGA+ (1920 x 1280) multitouch display with 400 nits of brightness for clear viewing. It also offers Low Blue Light to keep your eyes from straining.



What's more, you can choose from three color options. Whether your choose Nocturne blue, Nightfall black, or Natural silver, all color options are down to just $899!



This is a fantastic deal if you're after a reliable notebook to get work done on, and its 360-degree form factor means you get to use it like a laptop, tablet, or even pop it up into tent mode for viewing your favorite shows.



