Get 10% off all HP Envy and Spectre x360 laptops in huge Currys PC World sale

HP’s Envy and Spectre laptops are much-loved by the team at Laptop Mag for packing serious power into a sleek, svelte chassis.
And now with 10% off the marked price on all models at Currys PC World using the code ‘ENVYSPECTRE10,’ they are much more attractive and affordable options.
HP Envy x360 13.3 (Ryzen 5, 256GB): was £699 now £629.10 @ Currys PC World with code ‘ENVYSPECTRE10’
Starting with the cheapest option, this is the baseline model with specs that are anything but base. Powering that gorgeous 13.3-inch FHD IPS display is an AMD Ryzen 5 4550U CPU, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD — ideal for the day-to-day workload and an evening of casual gaming or binging in tablet mode.View Deal
HP Envy 13 (Intel Core i7, 1TB): was £999 now £809.10 @ Currys PC World with code ‘ENVYSPECTRE10’
A step up in specs with a deeper discount, courtesy of the initial £100 price cut on this HP Envy 13 configuration. This sports a vivid 13.3-inch FHD display with virtually no bezels, which is kept fast and fluid by the 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU and 8GB DDR4 RAM, along with a generous 1TB storage for all your space-hungry working needs.View Deal
HP Spectre x360 (Intel Core i7, 512GB): was £1,399 now £1,124.10 @ Currys PC World with code ‘ENVYSPECTRE10’
Everything a prosumer needs in one package, along with over £200 off the list RRP. This is a seriously good deal with its beautiful 13.5-inch WLED-backlit touchscreen display (with pen included for doodling), 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU, 16GB LPDDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD. All of which is packed into a slim body that makes for a portable powerhouse.View Deal
HP Envy 15 (Intel Core i7, RTX 2060 GPU): was £1,799 now £1,619.10 @ Currys PC World with code ‘ENVYSPECTRE10’
Fully loaded and fully specced out for whatever you throw at it, this HP Envy 15 has a super sharp 4K touchscreen display up top, which of course needs strong internals to run smoothly. You’re in luck with an Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. Whether it’s pretty hardcore gaming or video editing, this beast has your back.View Deal
As you can read in our HP Envy x360 13 review, this sale starts with a stylish convertible that redefines what premium features you can find in a 2-in-1 on a budget. Following that, a flick through the HP Envy 13 review shows that even at the RRP, this is one of the best value-for-money laptops out there.
Moving up through the line to the HP Spectre x360 review with elegance no matter what angle you look at it; this is a strikingly designed laptop that packs a beautiful display, long battery life and a comfortable typing experience. And finally, the 16-inch MacBook Pro competitor in the HP Envy 15, which sports an insanely fast combination of a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and GeForce RTX 2060 graphics.
Whichever way you look at it, whether you’re looking for a new day-to-day machine or something a little more powerful for an intense workload, this is a belter of a sale.