HP Chromebook 14 touchscreen laptop with AMD CPU falls to $230

If you're on a tight budget, the HP Chromebook 14 is one of the best cheap laptops to buy. It's lightweight, easy to use, boots up fast, and is now even more affordable.

Currently, Amazon has the HP Chromebook 14 with an AMD CPU on sale for just $229.99. That's $50 off its $280 normal price and an incredibly low price for a 14-inch laptop. It's also one of the best Chromebook deals we've seen so far this year. Best Buy has it for the same price.

HP Chromebook 14 deal

The HP Chromebook 14 is one of the most affordable 14-inch laptops for the money.

It packs a 14-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel touchscreen — something you don't normally see on a sub-$400 Chromebook. Under the hood are a 2.2-GHz AMD A4-9120U dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Radeon R4 GPU, and 32GB of microSD expandable eMMC storage. What's more, it comes with tons of useful Chromebook perks like Adobe Spark for creating graphics, and Clip Champ for video editing.

In our HP Chromebook 14 AMD review, we liked its vibrant 1080p display, attractive chassis, and comfortable, clicky keyboard. In real-world testing, the Chromebook 14 provided a pleasurable typing experience. Its 4.5 x 2.3-inch touchpad's soft, matte-like texture worked well with two-finger scrolling and two-finger right-click ChromeOS gestures.

By design, the HP Chromebook 14 in this deal is an attractive clam-shell laptop with a fresh Snow White finish. The lid of the Chromebook 14 has a rough texture with a glossy HP logo embossed in the center. With a weight of 3.4 pounds and 13.3 x 8.9 x 0.7 inches in dimensions, the HP Chromebook 14 is thicker than its 15-inch competitor, the Asus Chromebook C523NA (3.8 pounds, 0.6 inches).

Port-wise, the HP Chromebook 14 is outfitted with a decent amount of connectors. You get two USB Type-C ports, two USB 2.0 ports, a microSD slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

If you want a no-frills laptop you can create docs, check email, web browse, and stream content on, the HP Chromebook 14 is a wise choice.