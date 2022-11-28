HP Chromebook 14 falls to just $179 in this Walmart Cyber Monday laptop deal

Cyber Monday HP deals and Cyber Monday Chromebook deals are all the rage this week, and the HP Chromebook 14 is joining the ranks of this digital (and foldable) army for the holiday season.

Right now, you can get the HP Chromebook 14 for just $179 at Walmart (opens in new tab). It normally costs $299, so you're saving $120. This is the lowest price we've seen yet for this particular HP laptop, and one of the most affordable Chromebook deals you'll find for Cyber Monday.

Is this one of the best Chromebooks you can buy? Who knows! All we know is it's one of the best Walmart Cyber Monday deals we've seen today, and there are plenty of other Cyber Monday laptop deals to be had, and oodles of other Cyber Monday HP deals at your fingertips — many under $500.

Save $120 on the 2022 HP Chromebook 14. Don't let the budget price fool you; this laptop is well-suited for school, work, and multimedia multitasking. It has a 14-inch (1966 x 768) display, comfy full-size keyboard, and a rated battery life of 14 hours. This Chrome OS-charged laptop features an Intel Celeron N4120 quad-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Intel UHD 600 graphics and 64GB of storage.

HP's latest Chromebook 14 is thin, light and great for travel. The configuration on sale at Walmart has a 14-inch (1966 x 768) display, 2.8-GHz Intel Celeron N4120 CPU, 4GB RAM, Intel UHD 600 graphics and 64GB of eMMC flash storage. As with all Chromebooks, you also get 15GB of Google Drive cloud storage.

These specs may seem meager at first glance, but they're all you need to edit Google Docs, browse the web, and stream YouTube videos on the fly. Google's lightweight Chrome OS ensures near-instant startups, snappy performance and secure logins. Although we didn't test it, 2022 HP Chromebook 14 reviews average 4.1 out of 5-stars on Walmart's website, as of this writing.

For connecting external devices, you get two USB-Type C ports, 1 x USB Type-A port, and a headphone/mic combo jack. Meanwhile, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5 covers your wireless connectivity needs.

At 3.2 pounds and 0.7 inches thin, the HP Chromebook 14 is on par with rival 14-inch laptops. It's in the same weight class as the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (3 pounds, 0.7 inches) and Lenovo Yoga 9i (3 pounds, 0.6 inches). It's slightly lighter than the Acer Swift 3 (2.6 pounds, 0.6 inches).

In short, the HP Chromebook 14 is a budget-friendly option if you want a simple laptop for the basics.

Cyber Monday 2022 continues to offer the best end-of-year discounts on laptops, and this dynamite deal is just in time to be one of the best Chromebook deals in November. Visit our Cyber Monday deals hub for even more epic savings.