HP announces new trio of Dragonfly laptops for hybrid working

HP is extending its award-winning Dragonfly series with a trio of new laptops. As HP announced Wednesday, ahead of CES 2023, the Dragonfly Pro, Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, and Dragonfly G4 arrive this spring.

The PC maker's next-generation of Dragonfly laptops empower hybrid workers to contribute, collaborate, and connect easily and securely. “HP is taking the headache out of hybrid by delivering powerful and best-in-class ecosystem experiences and industry-leading innovations – including the new HP Dragonfly Pro portfolio for freelancers, " HP's president of Personal Systems, Alex Cho said in a news release.

HP's new trilogy of Dragonfly laptops offer various configurations to suit your workflow, storage needs, and budget. Specs-wise, they're on par with today's powerful Windows-charged and Chrome OS-powered notebooks.

HP Dragonfly Pro

The HP Dragonfly Pro packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) touch screen with 400 nits of brightness, AMD Ryzen7 7736u CPU, Radeon graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. If you want more memory and file storage, you can get up to 32GB of RAM and up to a 1TB SSD. The laptop's port selection affords you 2 x USB4 Type-C ports (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4, and HP Fast Charge) and 1 x USB 3.2 Type- C port with HP Fast Charge.

HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook

Consumers looking for a powerful Windows laptop can opt for the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook. Its specs sheet lists a 14-inch (2560x1600) touch screen with 1200 nits of brightness, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, and 256GB SSD. Incorporated into its design are 4 x Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports.

Both the Dragonfly Pro and Dragonfly Chromebook are outfitted with quad-speakers, tuned by audio experts Bang and Olfusen.

HP Dragonfly G4

Engineered for work professionals, the HP Dragonfly G4 is the world’s first business laptop to facilitate the use of two cameras at once. Multi-camera software lets you simultaneously stream one video of an object while the other camera stays on you. Auto Camera Select's intelligent AI helps you maintain eye contact by recognizing which camera you're facing.

Ane what's more, Smart Sense keeps your PC cool and quiet running while intuitively providing higher performance as needed. Intelligent Hibernate conserves battery life by automatically shifting the laptop to sleep when idle. It wakes back up quickly when you're ready to use it again.

Built rugged to military-specs, it packs a 13.5-inch (1920 x 1200) non-touch display at 400 nits. Potential owners can bump the screen up to a 3K2K OLED for an even more immersive viewing experience. Powered by Windows 11 Pro, it runs the latest Intel 13th Gen CPU alongside up to 32GB of RAM and Integrated graphics. Solid state drive storage capacity on this model goes up to 2TB.

Like most of today's business laptops, ports and slots on the Dragonfly G4 are plentiful. It supplies you with 2x Thunderbolt 4 with USB Type-C ports, 1x SuperSpeed USB Type-A port, 1x HDMI 2.0 port, 1x Nano SIM and 1x headphone/mic combo.

Pricing for the HP Dragonfly Pro, HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, and HP Dragonfly G4 is currently unknown. We expect this information to be available as we get closer to their springtime release date.