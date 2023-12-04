How to watch your favorite cheesy Christmas movies for free with Samsung TV Plus
How to watch your favorite Christmas movies for free on your Samsung TV and Galaxy devices.
It's the most wonderful time of the year, especially for cord-cutters. You can now watch your favorite cheesy Christmas movies and music for free courtesy of Samsung TV Plus. For convenient access to shows and movies at home or on-the-go, visit Samsung TV Plus online or download the Samsung TV Plus app on your Samsung TV, Galaxy device or Smart Monitor.
Samsung's ad-supported streaming service is bringing holiday cheer to your home with a vast library of family-friendly Christmas-themed movies and programming. From holiday movie marathons, to Holiday Movie Favorites by Lifetime to Hallmark holiday classics, Samsung TV Plus is your one-stop hub for Christmas movies. Currently airing through Dec. 28 are: A Cinderella Christmas, The Spruces and the Pines, and Christmas on 5th Avenue, just to name a few.
Or, get your holiday groove going with Vevo Holiday, showcasing the top holiday music videos from Mariah Carey aka the Queen of Christmas, Gwen Stefani, Meghan Trainor, John Legend, and other artists. Get into the spirit of Christmas with more music on the XITE hits channel including countdowns of top holiday songs.
Besides cheerful holiday programming, Samsung TV Plus offers free live TV, music and movies across a range of genres. If you want to expand your channel library or are considering ditching cable, Samsung TV Plus is worth considering.
See Samsung TV Plus's full list of holiday programming below:
Movie Hub Holiday:
(* Samsung TV Plus FAST exclusive titles)
- A Dash of Christmas*
- Christmas on Windmill Way*
- Angel Falls Christmas*
- Christmas Angel
- Aisle Be Home for Christmas*
- Crown Prince of Christmas*
- A Christmas Star*
- Christmas Time is Here*
- Joy for Christmas*
- A Christmas Switch*
- A Cinderella Christmas
- The Spruces and the Pines
- Christmas on 5th Avenue
- Spotlight Under the Mistletoe
- Love at the Christmas Contest
- A Merry Single Christmas
- A Royal Christmas on Ice
- Dog Who Saved Christmas
Holiday Movie Favorites by Lifetime:
- Feliz NaviDAD
- Merry Liddle Christmas
- Christmas in Tune
- Toying With the Holidays
- Christmas Hotel
- The Christmas Setup
- Christmas in Mississippi
- A Very Vintage Christmas
- Kirk Franklin's A Gospel Christmas
- Christmas in the City
Hallmark Movies and More:
- Christmas Festival of Ice
- A Nutcracker Christmas
- Hitched for the Holidays
- A Rose for Christmas
- Window Wonderland
- A Midnight Kiss
- Special Programming:
- NBC News NOW Santa Tracker: On December 24th, follow Santa and his reindeer as they make their way around the world.
- Vevo Holiday: Top music videos the Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey, Gwen Stefani, Meghan Trainor, John Legend and more.
- Stingray Greatest Holiday Hits: The Stingray Greatest Hits channel transforms into Stingray Holiday Hits with all Holiday music.
- XITE Hits: Countdowns of top holiday songs and music selections
- Fireplace 4K: Only Samsung TV Plus, make your holiday cozy with the ambiance of crackling fireplaces all day long.
- Conan O’Brien TV
- Secret Santa: Join Conan and Andy as they dive into the most classified of holiday comedy traditions—Secret Santa! Get ready for a hilarious exploration as they uncover some of Santa's best-kept secrets.
- Holiday Leftovers: Enjoy a tasty adventure with holiday treats straight from the water dish under the tree. This unique holiday special features none other than Santa Claus and Krampus.
- Jamie Oliver: Join Jolly Jamie and his family as they celebrate the holidays cooking up delicious feasts and creating festive traditions.
