How to watch your favorite cheesy Christmas movies for free with Samsung TV Plus

It's the most wonderful time of the year, especially for cord-cutters. You can now watch your favorite cheesy Christmas movies and music for free courtesy of Samsung TV Plus. For convenient access to shows and movies at home or on-the-go, visit Samsung TV Plus online or download the Samsung TV Plus app on your Samsung TV, Galaxy device or Smart Monitor.

Samsung's ad-supported streaming service is bringing holiday cheer to your home with a vast library of family-friendly Christmas-themed movies and programming. From holiday movie marathons, to Holiday Movie Favorites by Lifetime to Hallmark holiday classics, Samsung TV Plus is your one-stop hub for Christmas movies. Currently airing through Dec. 28 are: A Cinderella Christmas, The Spruces and the Pines, and Christmas on 5th Avenue, just to name a few.

Or, get your holiday groove going with Vevo Holiday, showcasing the top holiday music videos from Mariah Carey aka the Queen of Christmas, Gwen Stefani, Meghan Trainor, John Legend, and other artists. Get into the spirit of Christmas with more music on the XITE hits channel including countdowns of top holiday songs.

Besides cheerful holiday programming, Samsung TV Plus offers free live TV, music and movies across a range of genres. If you want to expand your channel library or are considering ditching cable, Samsung TV Plus is worth considering.

See Samsung TV Plus's full list of holiday programming below:

Movie Hub Holiday:

(* Samsung TV Plus FAST exclusive titles)

A Dash of Christmas*

Christmas on Windmill Way*

Angel Falls Christmas*

Christmas Angel

Aisle Be Home for Christmas*

Crown Prince of Christmas*

A Christmas Star*

Christmas Time is Here*

Joy for Christmas*

A Christmas Switch*

A Cinderella Christmas

The Spruces and the Pines

Christmas on 5th Avenue

Spotlight Under the Mistletoe

Love at the Christmas Contest

A Merry Single Christmas

A Royal Christmas on Ice

Dog Who Saved Christmas

Holiday Movie Favorites by Lifetime:

Feliz NaviDAD

Merry Liddle Christmas

Christmas in Tune

Toying With the Holidays

Christmas Hotel

The Christmas Setup

Christmas in Mississippi

A Very Vintage Christmas

Kirk Franklin's A Gospel Christmas

Christmas in the City

Hallmark Movies and More:

Christmas Festival of Ice

A Nutcracker Christmas

Hitched for the Holidays

A Rose for Christmas

Window Wonderland

A Midnight Kiss

Special Programming: