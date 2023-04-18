How to get Octopath Traveler 2 for Nintendo Switch free from GameStop

GameStop is giving away select games for free (opens in new tab) during its buy one get one free sale. For a limited time, save on select Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series X/Xbox One games. To take advantage of this deal, add two qualifying games of equal or lesser value to the cart.

For example, you can get one of our favorite RPG games, Octopath Traveler 2 Nintendo Switch (opens in new tab)(valued at $60) for free when you bundle it with Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (opens in new tab) for Nintendo Switch (valued at $60). You can also mix and match games among other game titles across all platforms.

This is an excellent value since you get two games for the price of one. It's not often you see gaming deals like this outside of Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) Octopath Traveler 2 Nintendo Switch: $60 $45 or free with BOGO @ GameStop (opens in new tab)

Save $15 on Octopath Traveler 2 Nintendo Switch at GameStop. Even better, get it free when you add it to your cart with a select game of equal or lesser value than its normal price of $59.99.

Octopath Traveler 2 is one of the best Nintendo Switch games to add to your collection.In our Octopath Traveler 2 review, we loved its engaging turn-based gameplay, day-night cycle mechanics and full circle narrative. We're also fans of the game's gorgeous art and stellar music.

We loved Octopath Traveler 2 so much that we rated it 4 out of 5-stars, backed by our Editor's Choice Award. To quote our reviewer, "Octopath Traveler 2 is everything I wanted the original to be and more." If you're a fan of RPG, don't miss your chance to snag Octopath Traveler 2 for free.

Or, choose from other popular best-selling Switch games like The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD, Bayonetta 3, Mario Strikers, Pokemon Brilliant and more. GameStop's BOGO sale also includes popular PlayStation and Xbox games. Among them are ForSpoken (opens in new tab), The Callisto Protocol (Day One Edition) (opens in new tab), Like a Dragon: Ishin (opens in new tab)and Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition (opens in new tab)just to name a few.

There's no telling how long GameStop's sale will last, so we recommend you grab these deals while you still can.