How to get the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 for half price

You can get the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 for half price this weekend during Lenovo's laptop sale. Portable, powerful, durable, secure, this business laptop can be yours for a fraction of the cost.

For a limited time, Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 for $1,199 directly from Lenovo. Typically it retails for $2,399, so that's $1,199 in savings or 50% off. To get this deal, apply coupon, "BYOTHINKP2023" at checkout.

This is one of the best laptop deals from Lenovo's sitewide sale.

Save 50% on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 via coupon, "BYOTHINKP2023". One of the best business laptops to buy, it packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) anti-glare display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1250P 12-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 256GB SSD for storage.

The base model packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) matte display and is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1250P 12-core CPU alongside 8GB of RAM and runs Windows 11 Home. For graphics handling and storage, it's equipped with Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 256GB solid state drive. If you want more horsepower, for $165 more, you can bump your configuration up to i5-1250P vPro 12-core CPU with 16GB of RAM.

Want all the bells and whistles? You can customize your ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 with a 14-inch (3840 x 2400) touch display, Intel i7-1280P vPro 14-core CPU, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, and Windows 11 Pro for $2,292 ($2,292 off).

Though we didn't test the 10th Gen release, we reviewed the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9. We loved it slim, lightweight, durable design, class-leading keyboard, and powerful 11th Gen Intel performance so much that rated it 5 out of 5-stars. It's the Editor's Choice nearly perfect business laptop.

With its upgraded Intel 12th Gen CPU, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 in this deal to be on par with its predecessor. It has an overall rating of 4.4 out of 5-stars at Lenovo via customer feedback. Happy owners praise the laptop's fast, snappy performance, beautiful, compact, lightweight design, and keyboard.

For security and privacy, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 incorporates biometrics and a webcam privacy shutter. Its fingerprint reader is integrated into the power button while facial recognition unlocks the laptop via the optional IR camera. Computer Vision-based presence detection automatically locks the laptop when you move away from it whereas the PrivacyGuard display option prevents others from peeking at what's on your screen.

For a 14-inch laptop , the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 has plenty of ports and slots. You can get 2 x USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 1 x HDMI port, Nano SIM slot, and headphone/mic combo.

At half off, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 is worth considering if you're shopping around for a compact and secure, productivity laptop.