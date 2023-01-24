Lenovo ThinkPad laptops are up to 75% off in huge sitewide sale

Lenovo's sitewide sale (opens in new tab) closes out the month with up to 75% off select laptops and PC accessories. From now through Jan. 29, save big on Lenovo ThinkPad, Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1, and gaming-specific Lenovo Legion series machines. And if you're in need of a USB-C monitor, computer mouse, backpack or other must-haves for your laptop, Lenovo's sale has you covered.

One standout deal offers the fantastic Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 for $1,166 (opens in new tab) via coupon, "THINKPADYPWWP". Formerly $3,519, that's a massive $2,353 in savings and one of the best laptop deals you can get. This best-selling business laptop is super-portable and affords you a class-leading keyboard, quad speakers and 15+ hour battery life.

The laptop in this deal has 14-inch (1920 x 1200) display, 3.0-GHz Intel Core i7-1185G7 vPro 4-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. For the security features business pros need, it has secure data encryption, a fingerprint sensor, an IR camera for Windows Hello login and a webcam cover.

In our ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 review, we were blown away by its overall performance, premium, design, and robust security features. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 earned our hard to get Editor's Choice award and a rare 5 out of 5-star rating. Simply put, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 has everything you could ever want in a work laptop.

If you're on a smaller budget, save up to 70% on the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s (opens in new tab) via coupon, "THINKPADYPWWPW1". Prices start at $886 for the base model which has a 14-inch 1080p display, Intel Core i5-1145G7 Evo vPro 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD.

Looking for a flexible 2-in-1 laptop? Lenovo offers the 12th Gen Intel-charged Lenovo Yoga 7i with 2.2K display for $865 (opens in new tab) ($435 off). It crams power, security, and durability into a convertible machine.

Lenovo deals typically sell out fast so we recommend you make haste. Lenovo's doorbusters end Jan. 29. See our favorite current deals at Lenovo below.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Yoga 7i: $1,300 $865 @ Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Save $435 on the 14-inch Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 via coupon, "YOGADEAL". Great for school or work, it's powerful, secure and durable. This machine packs a 14-inch 2.2K (2240 x 1400) touchscreen, 3.3-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Xe graphics and 512SSD.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo ThinkPad T14s: from $886 @ Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Save up to 70% on the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s business laptop via coupon, "THINKPADYPWWPW1". The base model features a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display and 2.6-GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1145G7 Evo vPro 4-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM. Rounding out its hardware specs are Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion Slim 7: $1,700 $1,260 @ Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Save $440 on the AMD-charged Lenovo Legion Slim 7, plus get 3 months of Xbox Game Pass for free. It has a 16-inch (1920 x 1200) 165Hz matte display, 3.2-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. AMD's Radeon RX 6600S GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory handles graphics. You may also snag it from Lenovo via Walmart (opens in new tab) for the same price.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9: $3,519 $1,166 @ Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Save 66% on the excellent ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 via coupon "THINKPADYPWWP". In our ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 review, we rate it 5 out 5 stars for its slim, lightweight design, class-leading keyboard, great quad speakers and 15+ hour battery life. The base model packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) anti-glare display with a brightness of 400 nits, 3.0-GHz Intel Core i7-1185G7 vPro 4-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2: $1,622 $806 @ Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Save 66% on the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 via coupon, "THINKPADYPWWP". This laptop packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1200) matte display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Xe graphics, and 512GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion M200 Mouse: $25 $11 @ Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Save 56% on the Lenovo Legion M200 gaming mouse. Don't let the price fool you. By no means does is sacrifice performance for price. PC gamers will benefit from its ambidextrous, comfortable, 5-button design, with up to 2400 DPI and 4 level DPI switch. Illuminate your battlestation with its 7-color circulating-backlight. Plus a braided cable provides long-lasting protection from breakage. It works with Windows and Chromebook via USB connectivity.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo 31.5’’ USB-C 4K Monitor: $499 $369 @ Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Save $131 on the Lenovo 31.5-inch USB-C Monitor (L32p-30). Great for gamers and creatives, this 4K (3840 x 2160) IPS panel features AMD FreeSync 4 technology, 4ms response time and tons of connectivity ports. You get 1 x USB Type-C1 Gen 1 (DP1.2 Alt Mode), 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DP 1.2, 1 x USB Type-C 1, 4 x USB3.2 Gen 1, 1 x audio out (3.5mm).