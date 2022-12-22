How to claim free games during the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale

The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale (opens in new tab) 2022 is one gaming deals event you don't want to miss. From now through Jan. 5, the Epic Games Store is giving away free game (opens in new tab)s and slashing up to 75% off select titles and add-ons.

Free mystery games are unlocked each day at the Epic Games Store. Today's game turns out to be a trilogy: Fallout (opens in new tab), Fallout 2 (opens in new tab) and Fallout Tactics (opens in new tab) (valued at $10 apiece). Download these games for free from now through Dec. 23 at 11:00 a.m. — the time of the next mystery game reveal.

To claim your free game, select the game and the "Get" button and sign into your Epic Games account. You can also create an account if you don't have one or sign in with and link to other game accounts like Steam, Nintendo, PlayStation or Xbox Live.

And what's more, Epic Coupons makes a return this season. Spend $14.99 or at the Epic Games Store and get 25% off full games. This rule seemingly applies when you unlock an eligible free mystery game as well. When I downloaded Lego Builder's Journey (opens in new tab) (valued at $19.99) for free, I immediately got an email informing me that I would receive 25% off my next order.

So if you want to liven up your collection of PC games, don't let the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale pass you by. As a reminder, the sale ends Jan. 5.