How to buy ZOO token — get the new crypto for Logan Paul's NFT game

Note: This is not financial advice. This is for educational purposes only. Please note that cryptocurrencies are a highly volatile, extremely risky asset class; only invest what you can afford to lose.

"How to buy ZOO token" is a query that's currently exploding on the Google search engine after Logan Paul, a controversial YouTube personality, announced his plans to launch a new NFT game called CryptoZoo, which involves breeding NFT-based, exotic digital animals.

These animals can procreate and generate hybrid breeds, which yields crypto tokens that can be exchanged for fiat (we told you play-to-earn crypto games are about to blow up).

However, in order to get your hands on one of these NFT beasts, you'll need to purchase eggs. And you can't buy eggs without securing $ZOO, the native crypto token that underpins the CryptoZoo NFT game. Buying ZOO tokens isn't as easy as purchasing Bitcoin and Dogecoin, but we'll walk you through the process step-by-step so that you can be ready to purchase eggs when they go live on Sept. 1.

How to buy Zoo token

To buy ZOO, you'll need to download the Trust Wallet app. Secondly, you must purchase Binance Coin (BNB). You can purchase BNB on Binance or Binance US (if you're a U.S. resident). Once you've acquired BNB, you must send it to the Trust Wallet app. You can also purchase BNB directly on the TrustWallet app by selecting "BNB" on the Wallet tab and tapping "Buy," but this typically begets higher fees.

Note: If you live in a location where it's difficult to buy BNB (e.g. New York), here's a workaround: Buy XLM on Coinbase, send XLM to Atomic Wallet, exchange XLM for BNB on Atomic Wallet, and send BNB to TrustWallet.

Once you've gotten your BNB, here are the steps to buy ZOO.

1. Head to Trust Wallet’s main page and you should see your BNB. Tap on “BNB,” hit “More” and tap on “Swap to Smart Chain.”

How to buy Zoo token (Image credit: Future)

2. Under “Swap,” tap anywhere within the BNB “You Pay” space. This will bring up four options: 100%, 75%, 50% and 25%.

3. Tap “100%” to transfer 100% of your BNB to Smart Chain. Tap “Swap,” hit “Submit” and wait for the conversion to process. (Keep in mind that there is a network fee; you'll have to subtract the network fee from your BNB balance for the exchange to go through).

4. Head back to Trust Wallet’s main page and you should see that your Smart Chain order is fulfilled.

Using PancakeSwap to convert Smart Chain to ZOO token

For the next set of instructions, if you have an Android device, you can skip the first step. But if you have iOS, you’ll need to follow the first step to access PancakeSwap (a decentralized marketplace that lets you buy ZOO).

How to buy Zoo token (Image credit: Future)

1. (Only for iPhone users) Open Safari and visit PancakeSwap. Tap on "Connect Wallet." Tap on "Trust Wallet" and tap on "Trust." You'll be prompted to login to your Trust Wallet account. Finally, tap on "Connect" on the "PancakeSwap wants to connect to your wallet" window. Skip to step 4.

How to buy Zoo token (Image credit: Future)

2. In the TrustWallet app, tap on “dApps” on the bottom taskbar. Next, tap on “PancakeSwap.”

How to buy Zoo token (Image credit: Future)

3. Tap the “Connect” button on the top-right corner and hit “Trust Wallet.” You should see that your Smart Chain tokens are now in PancakeSwap.

4. Tap “Select a currency” and type in the following string (ZOO's contract address) into the search area: 0x8e7788ee2b1d3e5451e182035d6b2b566c2fe997. You should see "ZOO" pop up as a selection. Tap on "Import."

How to buy ZOO token (Image credit: Future)

5. A warning message will appear telling you about the risks of purchasing tokens on PancakeSwap. Tap on "I understand" and tap on "Import" once again.

Click on the symbol next to the clock icon and set your slippage to "12%." Click “X” to save and exit the window.

How to buy Zoo token (Image credit: Future)

6. Tap “Swap” and “Confirm Swap.” This will prompt a “Transaction submitted” message to pop up.

7. Click on “View on BscScan.” The status bar should say “Success,” proving you successfully converted Smart Chain into ZOO. Exit PancakeSwap.

Note: PancakeSwap, as of this writing, is currently pausing trading for CrytoZoo because the contract is being updated. According to CryptoZoo's telegram, there is no ETA, but the developers are getting it back up as soon as possible.

How to see ZOO in TrustWallet

Now, you may be wondering, "Okay, I bought some ZOO; now where are they?" Don't worry; I'll show you how to enable its visibility on Trust Wallet.

1. Copy ZOO's contract address here.

2. Navigate to TrustWallet’s main page. Click the blue icon on the top-right corner.

3. In the search bar, type in "ZOO."

How to buy Zoo token (Image credit: Future)

4. Tap on “Add Custom Token.” Change the network from Ethereum to Smart Chain. Under “Contract Address,” paste ZOO's Contract Address.

5. Type "CryptoZoo" for Name, "ZOO" for Symbol and "18" for Decimals. Hit Save.

How to buy Zoo token (Image credit: Future)

6. Voila! You should see your ZOO tokens in the TrustWallet app.

Keep in mind that ZOO is still in its infancy stage, so it's a highly risky asset. As with any investment, you should assess your risk tolerance and only invest what you can afford to lose.