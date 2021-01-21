Hitman 3's Progression Carryover system is hit with server issues: Is it up yet?

One of the cool things about Hitman 3 is that it lets you carry over your progress from the previous games. But instead of relying on cloud saving, IO Interactive developed a separate website just for that, which has been hit with server issues.

IO Interactive said that its working on the issues on Twitter, and posted the above Lego 47 "for moral support."

Hitman 3 server issues

IO Interactive's update states: "We hope many of you are enjoying the game & we’re continuing to make progress on fixing server issues. We want to get you (& your progress) in the game ASAP. In the next few hours, our updates will be less frequent - thanks for your patience!"

This was at 6:01 p.m. on Jan 20, so some time has passed since then, but by scrolling down the comment section of the Twitter post, we can see that apparently players are still experiencing the issue.

IO Interactive haven't posted anything related to the Progression Carryover system since the original post, so the team is likely still working on it. As of right now, it appears that the site is still experiencing issues, so we don't recommend that you attempt to carry your saves over for right now.

We recommend waiting until IO Interactive makes another announcement about it. Until then, stay tuned.