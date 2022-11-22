HBO Max is only $1.99 a month in Black Friday deal — how to get it

By Mark Anthony Ramirez
Save $24 off your yearly subscription cost on this great streaming deal from HBO Max

Black Friday streaming deals are hot right now, but this HBO Max deal is on fire! For a limited time, new subscribers can grab an HBO Max subscription for only $1.99 (opens in new tab)a month. That's right You can enjoy HBO Max and save $8 for the next three months. 

HBO is one of the best streaming services for those looking to cut the cord.  HBO Max offers a huge (opens in new tab)library of content spanning decades of television, movies, and comedy specials. Also, if you're a huge Game of Thrones fan, you can watch the entire original series and the huge hit spin-off series House of the Dragon

This is one of the best streaming deals you can get since you're going and one you will enjoy using with either your new streaming dongle or smart tv

HBO MAX: was $9.99/mo, now $1.99 a month (opens in new tab)
Save big on HBO Max! Enjoy all of its award-winning content and streaming perks for just $1.99 a month for the first three months.  With this Black Friday deal, you must be a new subscriber and have a valid email address. Enjoy access to classic cartoons, comedy specials, and favorites like Game Of Thrones when you take advantage of this huge $8 savings.

From classic cartoons like Bugs Bunny, and Tom & Jerry, to Sesame Street, you will find entertainment for everyone in your family. If you're a big comic book fan, you will find all the movies and animated series from the DCU. 

HBO has been the home of stand-up comedy for nearly five decades and you can enjoy comedy specials and comedy series such as Veep, The Big Bang Theory, and the Emmy Award-winning Abbott Elementary. right now for the next three months for just $1.99 if you're a new subscriber. 

Enjoy a massive $8 savings, on watch HBO Max (opens in new tab) for next to nothing, a $24 overall savings off your normal $119.88 yearly cost. 

Black Friday 2022 is on Nov. 25, and we’re tracking the best end-of-year discounts on must-have tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday deals roundup for the best holiday discounts. 

