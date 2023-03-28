Grab the 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 for its lowest price ever — save $200 on the 512GB model

Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 with 512GB of storage just hit its best price yet. So if you're on the hunt for a tablet to replace your laptop, this deal is for you. Currently, Amazon has the 512GB model 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro M2 on sale for $1,199 (opens in new tab). It usually costs $1,399, that's $200 in savings and the lowest price we've tracked for this Apple tablet.
Outside of the holidays, this is one of the best iPad deals you can get.
Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2:
$1,399 $1,199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $200 on the Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2. This pro-model iPad packs a gorgeous 12-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple's M2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 8-core GPU and 512GB of ample storage. Powerful enough the replace your laptop, the M2 iPad Pro Apple Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil 2.
Super-charged with Apple's powerful M2 chip, the 2022 iPad Pro is powerful enough to replace your laptop (keyboard sold separately). The iPad Pro in this deal features a 12.9 inch (2388 x 1668) Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM 10-core GPU and 512GB of storage.
Although we didn't test it, iPad Pro 2022 reviews at Amazon average 4.1 out of 5- stars. Satisifed owners praise its fast M2 processor and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. Apple's rates its M2 chip as 15% faster than the M1 whereas the M2's GPU is 35% speedier.
In our 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro review, we found it to be incredibly fast so we expect the 2022 iPad Pro to be on par with handling graphics-intensive tasks and should process more efficiently and smoothly.
At 1.5 pounds, 11.04 x 8.46 x 0.25 inches, the 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro is identical in mass to the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. It supplies you with a USB-C connector with support for Thunderbolt / USB 4 and works with Apple Pencil 2, Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio.
Now $200 off, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 is a solid buy if you want the power of a laptop and the portability of a tablet.