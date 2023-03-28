Grab the 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 for its lowest price ever — save $200 on the 512GB model

Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 with 512GB of storage just hit its best price yet. So if you're on the hunt for a tablet to replace your laptop, this deal is for you. Currently, Amazon has the 512GB model 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro M2 on sale for $1,199 (opens in new tab). It usually costs $1,399, that's $200 in savings and the lowest price we've tracked for this Apple tablet.

Outside of the holidays, this is one of the best iPad deals you can get.

(opens in new tab) Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2: $1,399 $1,199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2. This pro-model iPad packs a gorgeous 12-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple's M2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 8-core GPU and 512GB of ample storage. Powerful enough the replace your laptop, the M2 iPad Pro Apple Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil 2.

Super-charged with Apple's powerful M2 chip, the 2022 iPad Pro is powerful enough to replace your laptop (keyboard sold separately). The iPad Pro in this deal features a 12.9 inch (2388 x 1668) Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM 10-core GPU and 512GB of storage.

Although we didn't test it, iPad Pro 2022 reviews at Amazon average 4.1 out of 5- stars. Satisifed owners praise its fast M2 processor and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. Apple's rates its M2 chip as 15% faster than the M1 whereas the M2's GPU is 35% speedier.

In our 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro review, we found it to be incredibly fast so we expect the 2022 iPad Pro to be on par with handling graphics-intensive tasks and should process more efficiently and smoothly.

At 1.5 pounds, 11.04 x 8.46 x 0.25 inches, the 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro is identical in mass to the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. It supplies you with a USB-C connector with support for Thunderbolt / USB 4 and works with Apple Pencil 2, Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio.

Now $200 off, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 is a solid buy if you want the power of a laptop and the portability of a tablet.