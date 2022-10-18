Best Google Pixel Watch deals in October 2022

By Hilda Scott
published

These are the Google Pixel Watch deals available right now

Man with blonde hair and pink hoodie with Pixel Watch on wrist
(Image credit: Google)

Pricing for the Google Pixel Watch starts at $399 for the Wi-Fi model and $499 for the LTE version. The Google Pixel Watch is the best smartwatch for Android users and features Fitbit heart rate, sleep and activity tracking.

With Pixel Watch, you can access Google's useful apps right on your wrist. Summon Google Assistant, Maps, Wallet, Calendar and Gmail to get things done.

By design, the Pixel Watch is sleek and comfortable for all day wear. And with over 20 interchangeable band options, you can match your fit of the day and express your unique style. It features a circular, domed watch face with rotating crown and easy to change band.

The Pixel Watch is the ideal companion for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. If price has you timid, our nifty roundup of the best Pixel Watch deals will help you save. Here are the best Pixel deals you can get before Black Friday

Google Pixel Watch deals

Google Pixel Watch LTE: $399 up to $180 off @ Verizon (opens in new tab) w/ trade in
Save up to $180 on the Pixel Watch with eligible trade-in at Verizon. To get this deal you must buy and activate the Pixel Watch on any Verizon plan. Trade-in your old device within 30 days of purchase to redeem your rebate. The Pixel Watch features a sleek, comfortable design and offers 20 interchangeable band options. Freebies include 6 months of Fitbit Premium and 3 months of YouTube Music Premium

