Best Google Pixel Watch deals in October 2022

Pricing for the Google Pixel Watch starts at $399 for the Wi-Fi model and $499 for the LTE version. The Google Pixel Watch is the best smartwatch for Android users and features Fitbit heart rate, sleep and activity tracking.

With Pixel Watch, you can access Google's useful apps right on your wrist. Summon Google Assistant, Maps, Wallet, Calendar and Gmail to get things done.

By design, the Pixel Watch is sleek and comfortable for all day wear. And with over 20 interchangeable band options, you can match your fit of the day and express your unique style. It features a circular, domed watch face with rotating crown and easy to change band.

The Pixel Watch is the ideal companion for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro . If price has you timid, our nifty roundup of the best Pixel Watch deals will help you save. Here are the best Pixel deals you can get before Black Friday .

