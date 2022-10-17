Google Pixel Fold leak reveals promising displays — thanks to Samsung

Google's long-rumored Pixel Fold didn't arrive alongside the new Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch, and didn't even get a tease like the Pixel Tablet in the recent Made by Google event. However, a new leak indicates the mystery foldable Android phone is still coming, and it could come with promising-looking displays.



According to 91mobiles and tipster Kuba Wojciechowski, the Pixel Fold is set to feature internal and external displays made by Samsung. The internal display is tipped to sport 1840 × 2208 resolution, along with 800 nits of average brightness and 1,200 nits of peak brightness.

As for Felix (F10), the foldable, I have detailed my findings about the display in collaboration with @91mobiles: https://t.co/5SZUzyhXOW. 9to5Google has since found references that seem to confirm some of the specs through AOSP - https://t.co/pdxMmSjXOZ.October 16, 2022 See more

What's more, the display's refresh rate is expected to reach up to 120Hz. However, Wojciechowski states that this isn't certain yet. Considering the best foldables on the market, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4, deliver a 120Hz refresh rate, it's likely Google will stick with a high refresh rate. Unless, however, it's considering taking the Pixel 7 route and offering 90Hz, indicating that we could see a mid-range foldable.



The leak also states the foldable's size, which is claimed to have dimensions of 4.8 x 5.8 inches (123mm x 148mm) when unopened. That's slightly smaller than what we've seen on the Galaxy Z Fold.



Earlier this year, Digital Chat Station on Weibo claimed the Pixel Fold will have a similar folding screen to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. Display analyst Ross Young has stated that the foldable Pixel would have a smaller 5.8-inch cover display compared to the rumored Galaxy Fold 4's 6.19-inch display.



As for cameras, the Pixel Fold is expected to feature triple rear lenses. The main shooter is tipped to be a Sony IMX787 sensor, an IMX386 sensor for the ultra-wide, and there's also an S5K3J1 sensor for the telephoto lens. What's more, the inner display is expected to boast an IMX355 sensor.

Pixel Fold may arrive in 2023

The rumor mill has been churning out plenty of expected launch dates for the Pixel Fold, with some stating it was meant to launch by the end of 2021. That didn't happen, but a new rumor claims it could arrive soon.



Earlier this year, Young stated that it may arrive in the fourth quarter of 2022, despite Google itself showcasing details of devices set to arrive at the end of 2022 and in early 2023 at I/O 2022. However, this has apparently been pushed back to spring 2023.



It's a good idea to take this all in with a pinch of salt, as Google has yet to officially announce the Pixel Fold (or whatever it may be called). Is a foldable Pixel arriving soon? We hopefully don't have to wait much longer to find out. In the meantime, check out our thoughts on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.