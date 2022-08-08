Google Pixel Fold leak confirms familiar design — but selfie camera is a mystery

Google's mysterious Pixel Fold is still in the works, as a new leak details a familiar look taking design cues from the upcoming Pixel 7 and Oppo Find N. But what's happening with the selfie camera?



According to Digital Chat Station on Weibo, who announced that Chinese manufacturer Foxconn will develop the Pixel Fold and rumored high-end Pixel 7, the Pixel Fold will have a folding screen similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. Display analyst Ross Young has stated that the foldable Pixel would have a smaller 5.8-inch cover display compared to the rumored Galaxy Fold 4's 6.19-inch display.



However, the post also reveals the Pixel Fold will have a similar back cover to the Pixel 7, while the front will look like Oppo's first foldable, the Find N. The internal screen, on the other hand, will be a full screen without a notch — no hole-punch hole camera in sight.

Pixel Fold concept images (Image credit: Waqar Khan)

“The inner screen has a full screen without a hole, and the ultra-micro-hole camera is on the frame,” the post states. The post is translated using Google Translate, so it's hard to know what this means exactly. Instead of an under-display camera, apparently, there could be an "ultra-micro-hole camera" somewhere on the frame, possibly in the bezel. That said, we may not see a camera when the foldable is open, meaning no selfie camera.



For now, it's clear the post indicates that Pixel Fold will be all-screen when unfolded, with no bezel in sight. Digital Chat Station has a track record of reliable leaks, but we won't know for sure what the Pixel Fold will look like until it is (finally) announced.

Will the Google Pixel Fold launch?

The heavily rumored Pixel Fold has been stuck in limbo for some time. A report from The Elec last year suggested the Fold would arrive by the end of 2021 or early 2022. What's more, other display industry insiders stated the Pixel 6 and Pixel Fold would fall in the same time period: the fourth quarter of 2021. That didn't happen.



However, the rumor mill is seeing more evidence of a foldable Pixel. Developer Kuba Wojciechowski revealed camera specs for upcoming Pixel phones, including the Pixel Fold. Apparently, it will offer a "standard GN1 for the main sensor, IMX363, IMX386 (Pixel 6's ultrawide) - listed as "FOLDED" and IMX355 (Pixel 6's front)."



What's more, Young stated that it may arrive in the fourth quarter of 2022, despite Google itself showcasing details of devices set to arrive at the end of 2022 and in early 2023 at I/O 2022. However, this has apparently been pushed back to spring 2023, as Google may want to use a next-gen Tensor chip in it.



Whatever the case, we still have the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro to look forward to next. In fact, a launch date leak suggests the Pixel 7 will arrive on October 13.