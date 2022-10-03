Google Pixel 7 leaks show small but impactful updates — is it enough to beat iPhone 14?

Over the weekend, more Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro details have leaked — showing some important iterative developments that could make these two of the best phones you can buy.

As you can read in our Google Pixel 6 Pro review , these flagship slabs pack incredible cameras, top notch software support, and gorgeous displays at affordable prices. But the lacking battery life and unproven Tensor processor limited them from achieving above the already impressive 4-star rating.

However, Google has clearly taken this feedback, as the updates for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro seem to speak directly to these issues.

What do we know?

A few critical pieces of information leaked over the weekend. First are three launch ads from @SnoopyTech (opens in new tab) on Twitter.

First, the Pixel 7.

And last, but definitely not least, the normal Pixel 7: That's it pic.twitter.com/QofDfp7lfwOctober 2, 2022 See more

Next, the Pixel 7 Pro.

Pixel 7 Pro: That's it pic.twitter.com/lYfBM4A1xQOctober 2, 2022 See more

Finally, the Google Pixel Watch.

Google Pixel Watch: That's it pic.twitter.com/jfeac8FkuJOctober 2, 2022 See more

These show some of the key features you can expect to use, such as the 72-hour Extreme Battery Saver and Macro Focus modes on the Pixel phones, or the Active Zone Minute tracking and Google Home control on the Pixel Watch.

But most importantly here is what seems to be a full spec sheet that confirms some interesting iterative changes.

(Image credit: Twitter)

Outside of what remains the same, updates include a sharper 10.8MP selfie camera, the second generation Google Tensor chip, the introduction of Face Unlock, and maybe a bigger battery (Extreme Battery Saver mode has gone up from 48 to 72 hours, as indicated by the ad). Though the storage seems to remain bafflingly small.

Outlook

Probably the best news coming out of this leak is the rumor that pricing looks set to remain the same. In a time when the iPhone 14 has seen a drastic price bump in the UK and EU, this will make the Pixel phones a seriously tempting option to many looking to save in the tough economic climate.

So long as the performance of the Tensor chip is increased from the first gen we saw in the Pixel 6 models and video quality is improved (Movie Motion Blur gives me a little sense of optimism), this could be a formidable competitor heading further into the fall.

If you're as intrigued by the new Pixel devices as we are you can watch the Google October event live along with us on Oct. 6 starting at 10 a.m.