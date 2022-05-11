Google Pixel 6a pre-orders start on July 21 — how get first dibs

The Google Tensor-powered Pixel 6a joins Google's best-selling Pixel 6 and Pixel Pro smartphones. As announced during Google's I/O event Wednesday, the new Pixel 6a is priced at $449.

Starting July 21, you can pre-order the Pixel 6a directly from the Google Store for $449 or $18.71/mo. for 24 months. The Pixel 6a borrows the same two tone design as its predecessors, fast 5G wireless connectivity, and Titan M2 security features.

The Pixel 6a will be available for pre-orders starting July 21. Google's latest flagship phone features a tactile alloy frame, and 6.1 inch OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Powered by Android 13, it houses a Google Tensor sensor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For capturing and recording images, it has a 12.2MP wide and 12 ultrawide lens dual camera on the back and an 8MP front camera. Google rates the phone's 4410 mAh battery life at 24+ hours.

It basically offers the best features of Google's premium phone for a more affordable price.

For capturing and recording images, it has a 12.2MP wide and 12 ultrawide lens dual camera on the back and an 8MP front camera. Google design engineers incorporated an under-display fingerprint sensor into the Pixel 6a for secure unlocking. No more memorizing passwords and pin codes.

As a reminder, Pixel 6a pre-orders open on July 21. If you want to be among the first to get your hands on the Pixel 6a, sign up to be notified here.