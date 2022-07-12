Google Pixel 6 dips to $499 for Prime Day — save $200 on Pixel 6 Pro

Google's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are among the best flagship phones out there. And for Prime Day, the official phone of the NBA is getting a steep discount at Amazon.

Right now, you can get an unlocked Google Pixel 6 for $499 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. It normally retails for $599, so that's $100 you're saving. This marks the Pixel 6's lowest price ever and one of the best Prime Day phone deals we've spotted so far.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6 Unlocked: was $599 now $499 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

For a limited time, save $100 on the Editor's Choice Google Pixel 6. It features an advanced Pixel camera, 6.4-inch (2400 x 1080) 90Hz display, Google Tensor processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6 Pro Unlocked: was $899 now $699 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

For a limited time, save $200 on the excellent Google Pixel Pro 5G smartphone. It features an advanced Pixel camera, 6.7-inch (1440 x 3120) 120Hz display, Google Tensor processor, 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Google's Pixel 6 is the best Android smartphone for the money. Now just under $500, it features an advanced Pixel camera, 6.4-inch (2400 x 1080) 90Hz display, Google Tensor processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

As you'll find in our Pixel 6 Pro review, we praise it excellent software support, state-of-the-art AI software features ad bright 90Hz display

After thorough testing and real-world use, we gave the Pixel 6 a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars — backed by our esteemed Editor's Choice award. Google said the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are the fastest Pixels ever and that is unquestionably true.

In one test, we loaded up 24 Google Chrome tabs and ran a Netflix video in the background while swapping between several other apps. Jumping from Twitter to YouTube Music to Gmail was no problem for the Pixel 6. We quickly navigated between tabs and apps with nary a stutter in the operating system or video.

If you're on the hunt for a new daily driver or switching from iOS to Android, the Pixel 6 is a wise companion.