Go ultrawide for under $500! — All-time low Prime Day price for this curved 34-inch Samsung monitor

Savings are piling up as far as the eye can see during Amazon’s Prime Early Access holiday sale . Whether you’re out shopping for the holiday season, or wanting to treat yourself to some new tech, don’t miss out on the savings offered this week.

Samsung’s S65UA Series 34-inch curved monitor has a deal right now as wide as the monitor itself. Right now the Samsung S65UA Series 34-inch ultrawide monitor is $494 (opens in new tab). Normally priced at $700, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for this monitor.

(opens in new tab) Samsung’s 34-inch S65UA Series Ultrawide: $699 $494 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

For a limited time, save over $200 on the Samsung S65UA 34-inch curved ultrawide monitor. This 3,440 x 1,440-pixel resolution WQHD curved display gives you an expansive canvas to work on and Intelligent Eye Care to adjust brightness and color temperature for reduced eye strain.

With 34-inches of 3440 x 1440 Ultra WQHD curved screen, immersing yourself in gaming or productivity is a breeze. No blurry text or dull colors can be expected here - so long as you remember to turn off eco-mode!

While we haven’t reviewed this model, customers on Amazon gave it a cumulative 4.1 out of 5 stars. Customers loved the 8 different ports available for connecting devices, especially the assortment on the top edge of the screen, an incredibly convenient location. The refresh rate is also a hit, with 100Hz it may not be top of the line, but there shouldn’t be any problem with screen tearing while playing graphics intensive games such as Overwatch 2.

And not only that, the S65UA Series features Intelligent Eye Care which automatically adjusts brightness and color temperature to reduce eye strain. Combo this with the height-adjustable stand so you can prevent neck strain, and suddenly headaches are a thing of the past!

Don’t miss out on getting half off the Samsung S65UA Series 34-inch Ultrawide monitor at $494 (opens in new tab). It’s definitely a small price to pay for every gamer’s dream.