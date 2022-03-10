Gigabyte G5 RTX 3050 gaming laptop hits record low price of $599

The Gigabyte G5 puts powerful gaming performance at your fingertips. And for a limited time, you can own it for a fraction of the price.

Currently, Newegg offers the Gigabyte G5 for just $599 after rebate. Typically, it retails for $1,199, so that's $600 in savings or 50% off. It's this gaming laptop's lowest price ever. And to sweeten the deal even more, it includes the game Dying Light 2 for free.

Hands down, this is the best RTX 30 gaming laptop deals we've seen all season.

At $600 off, the Gigabyte G5 is one of the best gaming laptops for the price. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-11400H CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 3050Ti graphics, and 512GB SSD.

Though we didn't take this laptop for a spin, Gigabyte G5 reviews from happy owners praise its speed and power. Others appreciate its solid performance for AAA games and expandable storage option — something you rarely see on a laptop.

With a weight of 4.8 pounds and 10.15 x 14.21 x 1.09 inches, the Gigabyte G5 is on par with competing laptops. It's lighter than the Alienware m15 R4 (5.3 pounds, 14.2 x 10.9 x 0.7~0.8 inches) and slightly heavier than the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (4.2 pounds, 14.0 x 9.6 x 0.8 inches).

Now $600 off, the Gigabyte G5 is a solid choice if you're in the market for an affordable gaming laptop.