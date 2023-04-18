Gigabyte Aero RTX 3070 Ti creator laptop just crashed to $1,399

The Gigabyte Aero 16 is the best laptop for content creators. Its stunning 4K display and powerful hardware make it adequate for editing videos and other graphics intenstive tasks. Best Buy currently has the Gigabyte AERO 16 on sale for $1,399 (opens in new tab). Normally, you'd expect to pony up $2,349 for this workhorse computer, so that's $950 in savings.

Hands down, this is one of the best laptop deals we've seen so far this year.

Gigabyte AERO 16 deal

Gigabyte Aero 16: $2,349 $1,399 @ Best Buy

Save a massive $950 on the Gigabyte Aero 16 Creator Laptop. It packs killer specs into a sleek chassis/ This laptop configuration lists a 16-inch 4K (3840 x 2400) Samsung AMOLED 60Hz display, Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory. All of your important files are housed on a speedy 1TB SSD.

Gigabyte is renowned for producing many of today's best gaming laptops. However, the Aero 16 however, specifically caters to content creators. If you want a gamer-centric laptop, consider the Gigabyte Aorus 17 RTX 3080 for $2,099 ($400 off) at Best Buy.

While we didn't get to test it, sister site Tom's Hardware reviewed the Gigabyte Aero 16. They gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars for its excellent productivity performance, beautiful 4K display and support of light 1080p gaming.

In terms of ports, the Aero 16 supplies you with the basics. It's outfitted with 2x Thunderbolt 4 (Display/Power delivery), 1x USB 3.2 Type-C and a 3.5mm audio combo jack.

Now $950 off, the Gigabyte Aero 16 is worth considering if you're looking for producitivity workstation.