Ghost of Tsushima to get free co-op 'Legends' mode this fall: What we know

Sucker Punch is literally throwing sucker punches with a brand new co-op mode for Ghost of Tsushima called Legends that's slated to launch in Fall 2020.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends will let you dive into the fray with your friends in two separate cooperative modes. Here is what we know about Ghost of Tsushima: Legends so far.

What we know about Ghost of Tsushima: Legends

In a PlayStation Blog, Sucker Punch explained that Legends wouldn't be about Jin or his companions, but rather four warriors who have been talked about as legends throughout Tsushima.

Players will get to choose between four warriors: the Samurai, Hunter, Ronin or Assassin, and play in two different modes. One is a two-player co-op story mode, and the other is a four-player co-op survival mode where players take on wave-based missions.

The story missions will offer "new magical twists that often require careful synchronization with your partner," while the Survival missions will have you "fighting groups of the toughest enemies Tsushima has to offer, Including new Oni enemies with supernatural abilities."

Shortly after Ghost of Tsushima: Legends launches, Sucker Punch is planning on launching a Raid, which will apparently send players to an entirely new realm to "challenge a brutal, terrifying enemy."

We're incredibly excited to see what Ghost of Tsushima: Legends has in store for us. Sucker Punch stated that there will be more details revealed about character classes, customization, and more, closer to launch, so stay tuned.