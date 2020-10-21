Ghost of Tsushima 2 or DLC is coming, Sucker Punch job listing suggests

Ghost of Tsushima became a major hit when it launched, and Sucker Punch has been keeping that momentum up by recently adding the new free co-op mode: Legends.

However, Sucker Punch just recently posted a job listing for a narrative writer that requires applicants to have a desire to write stories set in feudal Japan, suggesting Ghost of Tsushima 2 or DLC is in the works.

So is it Ghost of Tsushima 2 or DLC?

I love Ghost of Tsushima, so I hope we get a whole trilogy, but the pessimist in me says this job listing is likely tied to the game's Legends co-op mode.

We're expecting a unique raid to drop for this co-op mode sometime soon and I doubt it'll mark the end of Legends. I suspect Sucker Punch will be clear about what the last update to the mode will be.

However, it's also possible Sucker Punch is hard at work on Ghost of Tsushima 2 and that it has a smaller team dedicated to DLC for the first game, or vice versa. Either way, I'm ready for some more Ghost of Tsushima content in my life.

If you're interested in jumping aboard the Sucker Punch team, you can find their job listing here. Good luck, samurai.