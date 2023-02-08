Get two free Meta Quest 2 games when you buy our favorite VR headset

The Meta Quest 2 is our favorite VR headset and now it ships with two hit Quest 2 games — Get Golf+ and Space Pirate Trainer DX. Currently, Meta offers its Quest 2 Two Game Bundle for $399 (opens in new tab). This bundle includes: a Meta Quest 2 VR headset, Meta Quest 2 Controllers, and the 2 aforementioned Meta Quest games (valued at $50).

The Quest 2 VR headset itself costs $399 and is rarely discounted, so two free games is a sweet bonus. This is one of the best VR gaming deals out there.

(opens in new tab) Meta Quest 2 w/ Two Free Games: $399 @ Meta (opens in new tab)

Get 2 free Meta Quest 2 games: Get Golf+ and Space Pirate Trainer DX when you buy the Meta Quest 2 VR headset. Fromerly known as the Oculus Quest 2, the Meta Quest 2 is the best VR headset for the price. It enhances everything we loved about the original Oculus Quest with its lightweight, comfortable fit, crisp graphics and expanded social and sharing features. Best Buy (opens in new tab)offers this same deal.

Formerly known as the Oculus Quest 2, the Meta Quest 2 is one of the best VR headsets to buy. Suitable for ages 13 and up, it features a (3664 x 1920) LCD display (1832 x 1920 per eye), 90Hz fresh rate and at least 128GB of storage. Powering the headset is Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM.

In our Meta Quest 2 review, we loved its lightweight, comfortable fit and crisp graphics with little to no blur. It also won us over with its expanded social and sharing capabilities. We gave the Oculus Quest 2 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the hard-to-get Editor's Choice award.

This newer model Meta Quest 2 VR headset has a higher resolution display and a more powerful processor than the first release. With 6DOF, the headset tracks the movement of both your head and body, translating them in VR with realistic precision. At 17.4 ounces and 7.5 x 5.6 x 4 (strap folded in) inches, the Quest 2 is 10% lighter than its predecessor, which weighs 20.1 ounces and measures 8.7 x 7.6 x 4.1 inches.

So if you want to treat yourself or someone special to the Meta Quest 2, take advantage of this solid Meta Quest 2 bundle.