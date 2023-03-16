Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar titanium watch gets $370 price cut

The Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar multisport GPS watch is made for extreme sports and fitness. It uses a solar charging lens to get power from sunlight for up to 14 days of battery life. And now, Garmin's Apple Watch Ultra alternative can be yours for a fraction of the price.

Currently, Amazon offers the Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar for $379 (opens in new tab). That's $370 off its former price of $749 (typically $799) and just $20 shy of its all-time low price at Amazon and more than 53% off list (opens in new tab). It's also $350 cheaper than the Apple Watch Ultra (opens in new tab) which is now on sale for $729 ($70 off).

(opens in new tab) Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar: $749 $379 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $370 on the Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar multisport GPS smartwatch. Incorporated into its design is a power Glass solar charging lens to get battery power from sunlight. It features preloaded sports apps for just about every sport — trail and track running, swimming, running, biking, hiking, rowing, skiing, golfing, surfing, indoor climbing and more. And with solar charging, you'll get up to 14 days of battery life or more, so the fenix 6 Pro Solar is ready when you are. BuyDig (opens in new tab) offers this same deal.

Garmin's fenix Pro Solar is the ultimate solar-powered multisports smartwatch. It has a large, 1.3 inch 260 x 260 pixel-res sunlight-visible display and 32GB of storage. Built-in sensors include: GPS, Glonass, Galileo, a wrist heart rate monitor, barometric altimeter, compass, gyroscope, accelerometer, thermometer and blood oxygen saturation monitor. This watch features heart rate tracking and alerts, respiration rate, pulse ox blood oxygen saturation, sleep monitors, women's health and more.

PacePro provides pro grade adjusted pacing guidance for advanced training. While you can't scuba dive with it, the fenix Pro Solar is waterproof up to 100 meters and suitable for swimming and snorkeling. If you like to ski, you can use the fenix 6 Pro Solar to access over 2,000 preloaded ski maps.

Virtually indestructible, the fenix Pro Solar is ready for outdoor adventure with its stainless steel coated titanium bezel, fiber-reinforced polymer case, and metal back cover.

Garmin rates the fenix Pro Solar battery life at 14 days or 16 days with solar in smartwatch mode. Enable battery saver watch mode and you'll get up to 48 days or a staggering 80 days with solar. GPS mode gets you up to 36 hours, 40 hours with solar. Max Battery GPS mode affords you up to 72 hours or 93 hours with solar. Lastly, in Expedition GPS Activity mode, the fenix Pro Solar will last up to 28 days or 36 days with solar.

If you're looking for a reliable watch for different types of sports and fitness training, the Garmin fenix Pro Solar is a wise choice. There's no telling how long this deal will last, so it's best you strike while the iron's hot.