Apple Watch Ultra just dropped to lowest price ever at Amazon — do this to save

The Apple Watch Ultra is the newest Apple Watch release alongside the Apple Watch Series 8. Amid Apple Watch Series 9 speculation, Apple's current wristwear is notably discounted.

Amazon currently offers the Apple Watch Ultra for $729 at checkout (add to cart to see the deal price). That's $70 off its $799 list price and the lowest price we've seen for this Apple Watch. If that's too rich for your blood, Amazon offers the Apple Watch Series 8 for a record low $329 ($70 off) and Apple Watch SE 2 for an all-time low price of $219 ($30).

Save $70 on the Apple Watch Ultra GPS/Cellular smartwatch. It features a rugged, titanium case with up to 36 hours on a single charge. Designed for the great outdoors, it features a Wayfinder display with a compass in the dial and Waypoint marking. It can be customized for mountain or trail and with night mode, allows for easy visibility in the dark.

The Apple Watch Ultra is the best smartwatch for pro athletes and anyone else who wants a top-tier multifunctional watch that would impress Inspector Gadget. It features the same display tech as the Series 8: an always-on Retina LTPO OLED display. Over the Series 8, the Ultra has a slightly larger size case (1.92 inches over 1.9 inches), sharper resolution (502 x 410) pixels for a 338 ppi density over 326 ppi), and a higher 2,000-nit peak brightness.

In our Apple Watch Ultra review, we praise its bold, utilitarian design, gorgeous display and impressive fitness tracking and battery life. We gave the Apple Watch Ultra a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice Award.

As we've become accustomed to seeing with the Apple Watch series, the Ultra is big on health tracking. It features heart rate, blood-oxygen and ECG tracking apps and more. New watchOS 9 functions are two temperature sensors: one that is on the bottom of the watch against your wrist and the other that sits just beneath the display measuring external temperature (and the water temperature if you’re diving). Beyond scuba, these inform two important new features in the form of sleep tracking and cycle tracking.

Alongside WR100 water resistance, the Apple Watch Ultra features 40-meter diving and swim proofing, a MIL-STD 810H-certified durable body, IP6X dust resistance, accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, optical heart rate sensor, barometer, temperature sensors and an always-on altimeter.

If worry-free battery life, an additional customizable button, and a large display are important to you, the Apple Watch Ultra may be worth the splurge.