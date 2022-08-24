Gamescom Future Games Show 2022: How to watch

Gamescom Opening Night Live came and went yesterday, offering footage of Dead Island 2, Hogwarts Legacy, Lies of P and far more, but the fun isn't over just yet. GamesRadar+ is teaming up with Gamescom to host the Future Games Show, a showcase that promises footage of over 50+ games alongside 10 world premieres.

The show will be hosted by God of War actors Christopher Judge (Kratos) and Danielle Bisutti (Freya), which should make the show more than worth watching. Although there will be a number of surprises, we're expecting to see footage of Goat Simulator 3, Layers of Fear and The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me.

How to watch Gamescom Future Games Show

The Gamescom Future Games Show begins today at 11am PST / 2pm EST / 7pm BST / 8pm CEST and will be available to stream on YouTube or Twitch. It's been confirmed that there will be over 50 games at the show. We'll also be seeing 10 world premiere announcements, but considering the scale of this type of event, don't expect these reveals to boast games with massive budgets. Essentially, we're not expecting Sony, Xbox, or Nintendo to unveil an AAA game at the show.

Five games are confirmed to be appearing at the show thus far, which are Layers of Fears, Goat Simulator 3, Lightyear Frontier, Ereban: Shadow Legacy and The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me. We're gonna see plenty of other great indie games make an appearance at the show, so be sure to tune in and don't miss it.