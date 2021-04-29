Galaxy Buds deals start at $90 for Samsung's AirPods killers

Samsung's Galaxy Buds family of wireless earbuds are solid AirPods alternatives. If you're looking for Mother's Day gift ideas or upgrading your gadgets, listen up.

Every model of Galaxy Buds is on sale today — in some instances at an all-time low price. For example, Amazon has the Editor's Choice Galaxy Buds Pro on sale for $179.99. These earbuds usually retail for $200, so that's $20 off and their lowest price yet.

Galaxy Buds deals

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $170 now $106 @ Amazon

This deal from Amazon takes $64 off the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. Now at their lowest price yet, the Galaxy Buds Live pack balance, spacious audio and extra-long battery life into a bean-shaped ergonomic design. View Deal

The Galaxy Buds Pro are Samsung's latest audio wearables and the brand's best wireless earbuds yet. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro review, we loved their comfortable fit, sound good, and strong ANC. They're also easy to pair with your Bluetooth-enabled devices. We gave the Galaxy Buds Pro an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award.

As an alternative, Amazon also offers the Galaxy Buds Live for a record low price of $106 ($64 off). We reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and liked their eye-catching design, balanced, spacious audio quality and extra-long battery life. If you're on a smaller budget, the Galaxy Buds Plus for $99.99 ($50 off) from Amazon or first-gen Galaxy Buds for $90 ($40 off) at Walmart are affordable options.

More Galaxy Buds deals

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: was $150 now $100 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus wireless earbuds are $50 off right now. They feature a 2-way speaker, rich AKG sound and an adaptive 3-mic system for crystal clear calls. View Deal