Forget the MacBook Air! This laptop I tested is better and only $799 for Prime Day

If you're outside of the laptop world, it's easy to be dazzled by big-name brands like Apple, Lenovo and Dell while shopping for the best Prime Day laptop deals, but as someone who actually tests them for a living, I can tell you that there are laptops that are better and cheaper than popular laptops like the M2 MacBook Air.

Case in point: the Acer Swift Go 14, which is now only $799 on Newegg for Prime Day.

This bad boy is a MacBook Air killer, crushing it in several categories, including CPU performance, DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, productivity, creativity and responsiveness.

The best Prime Day laptop deal that's better than the M2 MacBook Air

Acer Swift Go 14: $949 $799 @ Newegg

Save $150 on the the Acer Swift Go 14 in this incredible Prime Day alternative deal by Newegg. This bad boy is less than $1,000, but still managed to surprise us by surpassing the performance scores delivered by the prized M2 MacBook Air. This configuration comes with an Intel Core i7-13700 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and a stunning 14-inch display. We were also captivated by the Go 14's screen, delivering the most vivid picture we've ever seen.

Proof that the Acer Swift Go 14 is better than the M2 MacBook Air for Prime Day

As mentioned, the Acer Swift Go 14 is only $799 for Prime Day at Newegg, down from its original listing price of nearly $1,000. And it's better than the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air, according to our testing. (It's better than the 15-inch model, too, but we'll be focusing on the 13-inch model for simplicity.)

Acer Swift Go 14 (Image credit: Future)

Here are three reasons why:

Its display blew us away. It is one of the most vivid displays we've tested of all time. It has a DCI-P3 color gamut coverage of 175.7% compared to the M2 MacBook Air's measly 78.6% score.

It is one of the most vivid displays we've tested of all time. It has a DCI-P3 color gamut coverage of compared to the Thanks to its Intel Core i7-13700H processor, it has faster CPU performance, crushing the M2 MacBook Air with a Geekbench multicore score of 11,950. Compare this to the M2 MacBook Air's score of 9,824.

it has faster CPU performance, crushing the M2 MacBook Air with a Geekbench multicore score of Compare this to the M2 MacBook Air's score of The Acer Swift Go 14 is better at productivity (word processing, editing documents, manipulating spreadsheet data web browsing). It delivered a productivity Crossmark score of 1,858 compared to the MacBook Air's 1,380.

It delivered a productivity Crossmark score of 1,858 compared to the MacBook Air's 1,380. The Acer Swift Go 14 is better at creativity (editing digital photos, cataloging digital photos and editing digital video). It output a Crossmark creativity score of 2,048 compared to the MacBook Air's 1,845.

It output a Crossmark creativity score of 2,048 compared to the MacBook Air's 1,845. The MacBook Air is less responsive at opening files, saving files and writing files. On the Crossmark responsiveness test, it delivered a score 1,064, which was crushed by the Acer Swift Go 14's 1,856 score.

The Acer Swift Go 14 in this Prime Day laptop deal comes with the following specs:

13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H

Intel Iris Xe graphics

16GB of DDR5 RAM

512GB of SSD storage

14-inch, 1920 x 1200-pixel touchscreen display

Windows 11 Home

You'll want to act fast! This is the last day of Prime Day, and you'd hate to suffer from regret for not snatching up this deal fast enough.