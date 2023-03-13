Forget the Apple Watch! The next Galaxy Watch is bringing back this cool feature

By Mark Anthony Ramirez
published

A popular YouTuber says Samsung is bringing back the physical rotating bezel

Forget the Apple Watch! The next Galaxy Watch is bringing back this cool feature
(Image credit: Future)

Many Samsung Galaxy Watch fans were distraught when the tech maker decided to ditch the rotating physical bezel on its Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro; it was one of the features that truly set it apart from the Apple Watch and other smartwatches. 

According to a Korean YouTuber Super Roader, we may see the return of the physical rotating bezel in the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Pro. Many users loved using the rotating bezel's physicality and feel, allowing users to scroll through features quickly without touching the screen. 

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 expectations

Going by translations of what the YouTuber said, the rotating bezel will only be returning to the Galaxy Watch 6 Pro, which allows for those who liked the non-moving bezel to upgrade, but stay with the pure haptic experience of the 5 series. 

It was also suggested that the Galaxy Watch 6 Pro would come in two sizes giving consumers more options. Obviously, Samsung hopes that offering up similarly powerful Galaxy Watches that vary in style will help the maker put a dent into Apple Watch-dominated market. 

Mark Anthony Ramirez
Mark Anthony Ramirez

Mark has spent 20 years headlining comedy shows around the country and made appearances on ABC, MTV, Comedy Central, Howard Stern, Food Network, and Sirius XM Radio. He has written about every topic imaginable, from dating, family, politics, social issues, and tech. He wrote his first tech articles for the now-defunct Dads On Tech 10 years ago, and his passion for combining humor and tech has grown under the tutelage of the Laptop Mag team. His penchant for tearing things down and rebuilding them did not make Mark popular at home, however, when he got his hands on the legendary Commodore 64, his passion for all things tech deepened. These days, when he is not filming, editing footage, tinkering with cameras and laptops, or on stage, he can be found at his desk snacking, writing about everything tech, new jokes, or scripts he dreams of filming. 