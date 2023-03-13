Forget the Apple Watch! The next Galaxy Watch is bringing back this cool feature

Many Samsung Galaxy Watch fans were distraught when the tech maker decided to ditch the rotating physical bezel on its Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro; it was one of the features that truly set it apart from the Apple Watch and other smartwatches.

According to a Korean YouTuber Super Roader, we may see the return of the physical rotating bezel in the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Pro. Many users loved using the rotating bezel's physicality and feel, allowing users to scroll through features quickly without touching the screen.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 expectations

Going by translations of what the YouTuber said, the rotating bezel will only be returning to the Galaxy Watch 6 Pro, which allows for those who liked the non-moving bezel to upgrade, but stay with the pure haptic experience of the 5 series.

It was also suggested that the Galaxy Watch 6 Pro would come in two sizes giving consumers more options. Obviously, Samsung hopes that offering up similarly powerful Galaxy Watches that vary in style will help the maker put a dent into Apple Watch-dominated market.