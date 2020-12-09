Forget the AirPods Max, Microsoft Surface Headphones are now just $149

Microsoft Surface Headphones deliver rich, solid sound — and they're $400 cheaper than the Apple AirPods Max.

For a limited time, the Microsoft Surface Headphones are on sale for $149.99 at Woot. Usually, these Bluetooth headphones would set you back $350, so that's $200 off their regular price. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for these wireless cans and one of the best headphone deals in town.

Microsoft Surface Headphones: was $349 now $149 @ Woot

Right now, the Microsoft Surface Headphones are on sale for $149 at Woot. These headphones deliver a spacious soundstage, adjustable noise cancellation and a premium, cozy design. At $200 off, these headphones are priced to move so act fast!

Boasting enveloping, rich sound and active noise-cancellation, Microsoft Surface Headphones are among best wireless headphones to buy.

Although we didn't review this exact model, in our Surface Headphones 2 review, we loved their comfortable design, and warm, rich audio. Their active-noise cancelling performance was also impressive.

Top-tier build quality and a sleek platinum finish make the Surface Headphones an attractive pair of cans. At 10.2 ounces, Surface Headphones are slighter heavier than the Bose QC35 II (8.2 ounces) and Sony WH-1000XM3 (9 ounces). However, they still provide the same relaxed, over-ear comfort you expect from premium headphones.

The Surface Headphones do an impressive job of delivering powerful bass and spacious sound. So if you're on the prowl for affordable noise-canceling headphones, the Surface Headphones are a solid choice.

Woot deals usually sell out fast so be sure to grab them while you still can!