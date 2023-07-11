Forget Prime Day! This MacBook killer is 50% off at Newegg

Prime Day is ushering in some of the best deals of the year, from Amazon and other retailers. Open your wallets [insert Jedi mind trick here] check out one of the best Prime Day laptop deals right here, like the Asus ZenBook Pro at 50% off.

You can find the Asus ZenBook Pro with an RTX 3060 for $1299 @ Newegg.

Asus ZenBook Pro RTX 3060: $2599 $1,299 @ Newegg

Save $1300 on the Asus ZenBook Pro with this stellar creator laptop deal. This laptop packs a 16-inch, 4K display, an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage.

In our Asus Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602Z) review, we compliment the device for its solid content creator-centric specs, a stunning 16-inch display and awesome sound.

At the time, we thought the ZenBook Pro was too expensive, but at its current price it's an absolute powerhouse! We measured the Pro 16X’s display with a colorimeter, which covered an impressive 90.2% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and scored an average brightness of 345 nits.

The Zenbook Pro 16X RGB backlit chiclet-style keyboard is large and comfortable, with the optimal bounce and travel that must have been calculated with fine-tuned precision. Next to the touchpad is also a little dial that you can use to manipulate apps like Adobe Premiere or Photoshop.

As far as battery life goes, you might have to suffer along with just over 5 hours. But if you're someone that doesn't mind being plugged in (which you need to be to take full advantage of the GPU), then the ZenBook Pro is a great choice.