Epic laptop deal: Lenovo IdeaPad Slim Intel EVO 4K laptop for just $742

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i is a remarkably thin, light and capable premium notebook. And now, this top-rated laptop can be your next daily driver for an incredibly low price.

Right now, you can get the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i for $742 (opens in new tab) from the Microsoft Store via Walmart. That's $107 off its former Walmart price of $849 and the lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop. It's a shocking $1,017 cheaper than the Microsoft Store's direct price (opens in new tab) for the same laptop.

This epic laptop deal offers a tremendous value for the price.

Save $107 on the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i at Walmart ($1,017 off list). It packs a 14-inch (3840 x 2160) 4K display, 2.9-GHz Intel Evo Core i7-1195G7 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD. Remarkably thin, light and capable, the IdeaPad Slim 9i is a solid value for the price. Thin, light and capable, the IdeaPad Slim 9i is a solid value for the price.

Lenovo's IdeaPad Slim 9i is a sleek, stylish Intel EVO charged premium notebook. It packs a 14-inch (3840 x 2160) 4K display, 2.9-GHz Intel Evo Core i7-1195G7 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD.

We didn't test this Intel model, however, its sibling — the AMD Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 earned our Editor's Choice award. We loved its bright colorful display, powerful speakers and strong performance. We expect the IdeaPad Slim 9i to be on par with its 4K screen, dual front-facing Dolby Atmos speakers and powerful Intel EVO hardware.

For privacy and peace of mind security, Lenovo engineers integrated a camera shutter switch and fingerprint reader into its design. Speaking of which, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i is decked out in premium metal with a genuine leather cover.

Port-wise, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i supplies you with 2 x USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports and a single USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port (with DisplayPort and Power Delivery). There's also a headphone/microphone combo jack on board for 3.5mm-endabled devices.

At 2.6 pounds and 0.6 x 7.9 x 12.5-inches, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i is among the more portable 14-inch laptops out there. It's noticeably lighter than the MacBook Pro 14 (3.5 pounds, 12.3 x 8.7 x 0.6-inches), HP EliteBook 840 G7 (3 pounds, 12.74 x 8.45 x 0.7 inches) and HP Envy 14 (3.3 pounds,12.3 x 8.8 x 0.7 inches).

At just $742, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i is priced to move so we recommend you grab one while you still can.