Epic laptop deal: $210 off the Dell XPS 13 with 12th Gen Intel CPU

The Dell XPS 13 remains our top pick for best overall laptop. If you're due for a new personal computer, use our exclusive coupon to pick up the excellent XPS 13 for less.

For a limited time, snag the Dell XPS 13 for $1,139 (opens in new tab)with via coupon, "LAPTOPMAG5" at Dell. It normally costs $1,349 so you're saving $210 with this deal. This is the second lowest price we've ever tracked for this laptop. It's also one of the best fall laptop deals we've seen so far.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 Laptop: $1,349 $1,139 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $210 on the Dell XPS 13 12th Gen Intel Core i7 laptop via coupon, "LAPTOPMAG5". This machine has a gorgeous 13.4- inch (1920 x 1200) anti-glare display with 500 nits of brightness. Powering the machine is a 3.3-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1250U 10-core CPU paired with 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD. We love the Dell XPS 13 for its attractive, premium chassis and springy, comfortable keyboard. It's the Editor's Choice best all-around laptop.

Ultraportable and powerful, the 2022 Dell XPS 13 is the best laptop for students and business pros. ExpressSign-in and Windows Hello-enabled facial recognition ensure instant, secure logins.

The laptop in this deal packs a 13.4- inch (1920 x 1200) anti-glare display with 500 nits of brightness. Powering the machine is a 3.3-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1250U 10-core CPU paired with 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB PCIe NVMe x2 SSD.

We reviewed the 11th Gen Intel Dell XPS 13 and its stunning display, ultra-thin design and fast performance won us over. We gave the XPS 13 a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice Award.

During real world testing, our review unit's 11th Gen Intel CPU had no issues multi-tasking. In our lab's Geekbench overall performance tests, it beat the category average score for laptops. We expect the Dell XPS 13's Intel 12th Gen CPU to be on par with its predecessor performance-wise.

Port-wise, the Dell XPS 13 supplies you with 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports and ships with a USB-C to USB-A 3.0 adapter and USB-C to 3.5mm headset adapter. If you need more ports, we recommend you invest in a USB Type-C hub.

With a weight of 2.59 pounds and 0.55 inches thin, the new Dell XPS 13 is one portable 13-inch laptop. It's on par with the M2 MacBook Air (2.7 pounds, 0.44 inches) and Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon (2.4 pounds, 0.6 inches).

In a nutshell, the Dell XPS 13 is the best laptop you'll ever own.