Epic gaming laptop deal: Save $500 on the Asus ROG Flow X16 with RTX 3060 GPU

The Asus ROG Flow X16 gaming laptop with RTX 3060 GPU is one of our favorite machines for good reason. It's convertible, powerful and has impressive battery life.

For a limited time, the Asus ROG Flow X16 is on sale for $1,499 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. It normally retails for $1,999, so that's $500 in savings. This marks an all-time low price for the Asus ROG Flow X16 and one of the best gaming laptop deals of the season.

Save $500 on the excellent ASUS ROG Flow X16 Gaming Laptop. Enjoy high-quality visuals on its 16-inch 165Hz 2560 x 1600 touch screen. This machine packs a powerful AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS 8-core CPU and 16GB of RAM which ensures programs quickly and smoothly. Rounding out its hardware is a vigorous NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory. The laptop's 1TB SSD makes games load fast and affords you plently of storage.

In our Asus ROG Flow X16 review, we love its sleek, convertible form factor, drop dead gorgeous display and strong performance. We also like its stellar battery life which lasted 7 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery test.

In our lab's Geekbench 5.4 overall performance test, the Asus ROG Flow X16 produces an impressive Geekbench 5.4 score of 9,570. Video editors will appreciate its performance. This powerhouse transcoded a 4K video to 1080p in 5 minutes and 48 seconds on our HandBrake benchmark, which sped past the category average (6:38).

Unlike many big screen gaming laptops, the Asus ROG Flow X16’s battery life is pretty good. In our testing, it managed to hit 7 hours and 5 minutes in our non-gaming Battery Informant testing — beating out the Alienware m17 R5 (6:07) and annihilating the MSI Vector GP76 (2:45).

Now $500 off, the Asus ROG Flow X16 is worth considering if you're in the market for a poweful laptop for gaming and video editing.