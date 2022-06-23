Epic gaming deal: Razer Orochi V2 gaming mouse falls to $35 — save 50%

Razer's Orochi V2 packs solid performance into a sleek, lightweight form factor. Gamer or not, it's one of the best gaming mice to buy.

For a limited time, you can get the Razer Orochi V2 for $34.99 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. Typically, it sells for $69.99, so that's $35 in savings or 50% off. This is one of the lowest prices we've tracked for this wireless mouse. It's one of the best pre Prime Day gaming mouse deals you can get.

(opens in new tab) Razer Orochi V2: was $70 now $35 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save 50% on the Razer Orochi V2 wireless gaming mouse. It's features a compact, lightweight design, optical sensor and two wireless modes. It works with Windows and Mac.

Razer is synonymous with gaming hardware and the Orochi V2 is the best wireless mouse for the money.

As detailed in our Razer Orochi V2 review, this gaming mouse is sleek, lightweight and delivers great performance. We also like its intuitive software, dual wireless modes and long battery life. We gave the Razer Orochi V2 an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars.

In real-world gaming tests, the Orochi V2's accurate sensor performed well. As we've come to expect with any Razer gaming mouse, the Orochi is supported by the Razer Synapse app. For a personalized experience, this software lets you reprogram any one of the mouse's eight inputs and configure the DPI.

By design, the Razer Orochi V2 is compact and portable. Our review unit's sleek matte white shell was accented by a black Razer logo at the base. At a mere 2.2 ounces and 4.3 x 2.4 x 1.5 inches, it's among the lightest and smallest gaming mice out there.

Razer Orochi V2 is a solid buy whether you want to enhance your gameplay or gift that gamer you know. As an alternative, Best Buy also offers the Razer Basilisk X for $39.99 (opens in new tab) ($20 off).

Prime Day 2022 kicks off on July 12 with fantastic deals on gaming gear. Be sure to bookmark our Prime Day 2022 hub for the best summer discounts.